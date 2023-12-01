Submit Release
IAEA/OA-ICC side event at COP28: Ocean Acidification in the Persian Gulf, the Red Sea and the Mediterranean: Scaling Down Risks and Scaling Up Solutions, 3 December 2023, Expo City Dubai, UAE

Published 1 December 2023 Events Leave a Comment

Date and time: 3 December 2023, 14:00-15:45 (GMT +4)  

Location: Blue Zone, IAEA “Atoms4Climate” Pavilion, Zone B7, Building 88 (watch online streamed via YouTube here)

Event description:

The abundant coral reefs found in the Persian Gulf, the Red Sea and the Mediterranean Sea, which provide countless ecosystem services for millions of inhabitants of coastal areas, are some of the most climate change-vulnerable ecosystems in the global ocean. Since 2012, the IAEA Ocean Acidification International Coordination Centre (OA-ICC) has successfully collaborated with scientific communities and governance structures in the region to address ocean acidification. The side event will highlight the success stories and lessons learned, emphasize current and projected challenges to marine food chains, human sustenance, economic activities and seafood security, and discuss sustainable pathways for effective adaptation and mitigation solutions.

Speakers

  • Montaha Behbehani, Kuwait Institute for Scientific Research (KISR)  
  • Nathalie Hilmi, Scientific Centre of Monaco (CSM)  
  • Jessie Turner, International Alliance to Combat Ocean Acidification (OA Alliance)  
  • Steve Widdicombe , Plymouth Marine Laboratory (PML)  
  • Lina Hansson, Prince Albert II of Monaco Foundation (FPA2) 

Moderator

Jana Friedrich, Radioecology Laboratory Head, IAEA

International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA). More information.

