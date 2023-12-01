Within five years, ALL new cars will be able to see at night, in total darkness

At CES 2024, Owl AI Will Demonstrate the Automotive Industry’s New ADAS Safety Technology for Night Time Pedestrian Automatic Emergency Braking (PAEB)

December 1, 2023 - Fairport, NY

Owl Autonomous Imaging will be at CES 2024 at Booth 6867 in the West Hall along with other automotive technology innovations and exhibitors.

If you would like to set up a meeting, contact us at https://www.owlai.us/ces-2024/

3D Thermal Imaging for Night Vision is a hot topic with the soon to be announced NHTSA mandate for pedestrian safety. Automotive OEMs and Tier 1's are searching for sensors that work in complete darkness, bright light, rain, snow and fog to eliminate pedestrian fatalities and make their cars the safest in the world.

Owl's immersive LWIR thermal imagine experience will be showing thermal solutions in action at CES in Las Vegas. See for yourself how LWIR thermal imaging, combined with computer vision for classification and ranging, can identify living objects better than any other sensing modality.

Combining Owl’s new HD thermal camera technology with their AI software will enable cars to not only see warm creatures (pedestrians, bicyclists, and large animals) ahead in the road, but to also identify what they are, then to tell the driver to slow down or stop, and if the driver doesn’t respond quick enough, enable the car to automatically slow down or stop.

Currently being reviewed and tested by the world’s leading car makers, this new automotive safety technology can see and identify warm objects in total darkness, up to 200 yards ahead.

About Owl Autonomous Imaging

Owl Autonomous Imaging delivers monocular 3D thermal ranging computer vision solutions that dramatically enhance safety day or night and in adverse weather conditions, to automotive and industrial mobility markets. Thermal Ranger™ is Owl’s passive 3D sensor solution that uses AI deep learning and custom thermal sensors to extract dense range maps. Owl AI’s system approach identifies living objects in all conditions from dense urban environments to completely dark country roads where it is paramount to quickly identify, classify, and determine the distance to an object including all VRUs. This allows autonomous vehicles and vehicle operators to safely navigate and stop to avoid catastrophic damage or injury.

Our mission is to save lives.



