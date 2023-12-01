AI Startup AMNI Hires Former Windows Leadership Technology Veteran, BJ Fox as Chief Technology Officer
BJ's deep expertise and vast experience in both the startup and software development realms make him an invaluable asset to the AMNI family”TAMPA, FLORIDA, USA, December 1, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AMNI, a leading innovator using AI and automation in manufacturing and supply chain, announced today the new hire of BJ Fox as its new Chief Technology Officer (CTO) with a mission to enhance product development and further enhance AMNI’s clients' financial success.
Fox, a renowned figure in the technology arena with more than 30 years of experience, brings a wealth of knowledge to the AMNI team. His stellar track record includes significant contributions to the launch of Windows Azure and leadership roles in various successful startups spanning sectors such as financial services, virtual currency, and AdTech.
“BJ's deep expertise and vast experience in both the startup and software development realms make him an invaluable asset to the AMNI family,” says Chris Jones, CEO & Founder of AMNI. “His proven ability to construct efficient teams and magnify their potential within the fast-paced environment of growth-oriented companies ensures that our clients can anticipate more agile, faster and more reliable product outcomes.”
“A crucial part of BJ's ethos is his strategic approach to leveraging both domestic and offshore resources,” says Jones. “This not only ensures that AMNI upholds the highest quality standards but it also allows the company to aggressively manage costs – a benefit that promises a direct positive impact on our client's bottom line.”
In his capacity as an advisor, Fox has aided burgeoning emerging growth companies in refining their product development, marketing strategies and fundraising endeavors. "His keen insights will be instrumental in propelling AMNI forward, driving innovation and tailoring solutions to the ever-evolving demands of the market,” Jones comments.
“We are truly excited to have BJ on our leadership team,” said Ramesh Lakshmi-Ratan, Board Director at AMNI. “We believe that, with his vision and strategic abilities, AMNI is poised for even greater achievements.”
Tampa, FL-based AMNI specializes in AI and automation technologies to enhance and verify supply chains for high-integrity products in FDA-regulated industries. By digitalizing supply chains and offering data marketplace solutions, AMNI empowers businesses to optimize operational efficiency and unlock new revenue streams. To learn more about AMNI, please visit: https://amni.ai
