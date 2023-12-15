Connecte Technology LLC Partners with Major Industrial Manufacturer to Drive Automation 4.0

We Always Connect...Faster Better Effective

Connecte partners with a major industrial manufacturer to provide Industry 4.0 automation driving transformation for the business

CINCINNATI, OH, USA, December 15, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Connecte Technology LLC ("Connecte" or the "Company") is proud to announce its partnership with a major Industrial manufacturer to revolutionize their facilities with Automation 4.0. The Industrial manufacturer has signed a contract to utilize Connecte's unique OnDemand technical talent platform, which will drive continuous improvement and Automation services across its facilities in the US and globally.

This partnership marks a significant milestone for Connecte as it expands its reach into the industrial sector. With its innovative OnDemand technical talent platform, Connecte will provide the Industrial manufacturer with access to a pool of highly skilled and experienced professionals in the field of Automation 4.0. This will enable the manufacturer to enhance its operations, increase efficiency, and stay ahead of the competition in today's fast-paced and ever-evolving market.

Connecte's OnDemand technical talent platform offers a flexible and cost-effective solution for businesses looking to implement Automation 4.0. By utilizing this platform, the Industrial manufacturer will have access to a diverse range of experts, including engineers, data analysts, and software developers, who will work collaboratively to drive continuous improvement and Automation services. This will not only streamline the manufacturer's processes but also improve productivity and reduce costs.

"We are thrilled to partner with this major Industrial manufacturer to drive Automation 4.0 at their facilities," said Steve Walters, COO of Connecte Technology LLC. "Our OnDemand technical talent platform is designed to provide businesses with the expertise they need to stay competitive in today's digital landscape. We are confident that our partnership will bring significant benefits to the manufacturer and help them achieve their goals of continuous improvement and increased efficiency."

Connecte Technology LLC is committed to empowering businesses with cutting-edge technology solutions, and this partnership is a testament to that commitment. With its OnDemand technical talent platform, Connecte is poised to make a significant impact in the industrial sector and drive the future of Automation 4.0.