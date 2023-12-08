Connecte is excited to partner with a major healthcare equipment provider for upgrades on Imaging devices

We Always Connect...Faster Better Effective

Connecte's signs up with Fortune 50 Healthcare OEM to upgrading Imaging devices across the world. As part of this deal, connecte will upgrade 6000 devices

CINCINNATI, OH, USA, December 7, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Connecte Technology LLC ("Connecte'' or the "Company") is excited to partner with a major healthcare equipment provider for upgrades on Imaging devices based on it patented FieldTrack(TM)SaaS (“Software as a Service”) platform. The publicly traded Healthcare company has signed a contract to use Connecte's unique OnDemand technical talent platform to upgrade its medical devices to the latest configuration across 8000+ devices in 3000+ facilities globally.

Connecte Technology LLC ("Connecte" or the "Company") is proud to announce its partnership with a leading publicly traded healthcare equipment provider for upgrades on their imaging devices. This collaboration will utilize Connecte's patented FieldTrack(TM)SaaS ("Software as a Service") platform to enhance the functionality and performance of the medical devices.

The healthcare industry is constantly evolving, and the demand for advanced medical equipment is at an all-time high. As a result, Connecte has been working diligently to develop innovative solutions to meet these demands. The company's FieldTrack(TM)SaaS platform is a unique OnDemand technical talent platform that provides efficient and cost-effective upgrades for medical devices. This platform has caught the attention of the healthcare equipment provider, leading to the signing of a contract for the use of Connecte's services.

Connecte's FieldTrack(TM)SaaS platform offers a comprehensive solution for upgrading medical devices, including software updates, hardware modifications, and technical support. This partnership will allow the healthcare equipment provider to stay at the forefront of technology and provide their customers with the latest configurations for their imaging devices. The use of Connecte's platform will also result in significant cost savings for the healthcare company, as they will no longer need to invest in expensive in-house technical teams.

"We are thrilled to partner with such a reputable healthcare equipment provider and provide them with our cutting-edge technology solutions," said Steve Walters, COO of Connecte Technology LLC. "This partnership is a testament to the effectiveness and efficiency of our FieldTrack(TM)SaaS platform, and we are confident that it will bring great value to the healthcare industry."

Connecte Technology LLC is excited about this partnership and looks forward to working closely with the healthcare equipment provider to deliver top-notch upgrades for their imaging devices. This collaboration is a significant milestone for the company and reinforces its position as a leader in providing innovative solutions for the healthcare industry. Connecte remains committed to developing and delivering advanced technology solutions that will drive progress and improve patient care.

Connecte is world’s first meritocracy-based platform focused on “On-Demand” technical professionals - TechPros. Connecte platform is a One-Stop-Shop from requisition to payment, including an intelligent project management module that ensures Availability of the best skilled resource, Compliance to all requirements, including cybersecurity, unmatched Quality , and at the lowest Cost. For more information, please visit www.connecte.co