3 expensive winter coats stolen at gunpoint in 2 days: DC police

As the winds whipped up and the temperatures plunged Monday night, thieves saw a good opportunity to steal some expensive winter coats.

In 48 hours, coats worth more than $1,000 each were taken at gunpoint three times in Northwest D.C., police said.

Gunmen got away with coats on Nebraska Avenue near American University, in Kalorama and near Logan Circle. In that case, the victim told police the gunmen pulled up in a silver sedan and took his black Moncler jacket, worth $1,800.

In Georgetown, a woman says she was walking home from work when a group of girls noticed she was wearing a Canada Goose jacket.

“I just heard, ‘Ooh, she’s got a Goose,’ and I thought maybe it was a compliment, and then I felt a hand on my arm, and I was like, ‘Oh, they actually want to take it off me,’” she said.

“At that point, I threw my coffee cup to the side just to distract them, specifically, didn’t want to hurt anyone, but I just wanted them to be like, ‘Oh, what was that?’ And it worked, and then I ran really fast, and I’ve not run like that in a while,” she said.

Canada Goose coats range in price from more than $1,000 to almost $1,800. D.C. police suspect some of the stolen coats are being resold online.

