Belarus-Việt Nam forum sets path to stronger trade and economic ties

VIETNAM, December 1 -

HÀ NỘI — The Belarusian-Vietnamese Forum, a platform aimed at fostering bilateral trade and economic cooperation, will feature at the highly anticipated International Trade Fair "Việt Nam Expo 2023," where 30 Belarusian enterprises will showcase their trade and economic potential across various sectors from December 7 to 9, 2023.

The Belarusian-Vietnamese Forum, scheduled for December 7 at 10:00am, will provide an invaluable platform for the Belarusian delegation to present the trade and economic potential of their main sectors. Presentations on Belarusian industries will be followed by business networking opportunities, allowing participants to connect with Belarusian companies and explore potential collaborations.

The Việt Nam Expo 2023 will provide a platform for Belarusian companies to present their goods and services, including engineering, petrochemicals, electro-technical, agriculture, food and beverages, scientific and technical developments, as well as educational and marketing services. During the expo, visitors will also indulge in tasting events to savour the quality, taste, and flavours of Belarusian food and beverages.

The Belarus Exposition at Vietnam Expo 2023 will be held in Hall B of the Saigon Exhibition and Convention Center (SECC), providing visitors with a comprehensive overview of Belarusian industries. The Belarusian-Vietnamese Forum will be held in the Sunflower room on the 3rd floor of the SECC, offering a dedicated space for insightful discussions and networking.

The Belarus Pavilion, the Belarusian-Vietnamese Forum, and the Việt Nam Expo 2023 collectively aim to strengthen economic cooperation between Belarus and Việt Nam, facilitating new avenues for business collaboration and mutual growth. — VNS