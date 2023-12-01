Bia Saigon strives to elevate the position of Vietnamese beer brands

VIETNAM, December 1 -

HÀ NỘI — Sài Gòn Beer, Alcohol and Beverage Corporation (SABECO) and its Bia Saigon have always committed to investing in business development associated with building a national brand. Therefore, SABECO constantly strives to create positive changes to enhance the position of the Vietnamese brand along with community activities.

SABECO and Bia Saigon always hold a special place in the hearts of Vietnamese people, often referred to as the "national beer", thanks to its extensive and ever-growing range of products that cater to the evolving preferences of consumers.

For many years, Bia Saigon has been a partner at the annual "Pride of Vietnamese Goods - Essence of Vietnamese Goods" Festival, organised by the Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT) in alignment with the "Vietnamese People give priority to using Vietnamese Products" programme initiated by the Politburo.

In 2023, Bia Saigon continued to join the "Việt Nam Grand Sale 2023" programme, organised by the MoIT’s Trade Promotion Department (Vietrade). This programme aims to assist consumers in accessing incentives provided by domestic businesses, offering a wide range of quality goods.

Vietnam Grand Sale 2023 will be launched nationwide from December 4, 2023 to January 10, 2024 in an effort to stimulate greater consumer demand and boost production, further contributing to the country’s economic recovery.

The programme calls on all businesses nationwide to participate, applying many different forms of promotions with attractive incentives on both traditional and e-commerce channels.

​Bia Saigon is known to the community as a brand with a historical heritage of nearly 150 years associated with Vietnamese culinary culture. In addition, SABECO's new activities in the new era continue to add to the value of existing heritage.

In 2023, Bia Saigon launched Bia Saigon Export Premium - a new version of the familiar "Red Saigon" with a more modern, eye-catching design, after successfully re-launching "Green Saigon" (Bia Saigon Special) in 2022. In 2020 and 2022, new products such as Saigon Chill, Lạc Việt Beer, and coffee-flavoured Bia Saigon were also launched, bringing a variety of flavours to different customers.

New products are constantly added to SABECO's product portfolio as one of the results of its commitment to growth and sustainable development. Over the years, the company has continuously innovated to quickly adapt to consumer changes.

Persistently promoting Vietnamese culture, SABECO not only focuses on investment and business endeavours but also actively participates in community engagement initiatives. These efforts aim to consistently promote the values of humanity in general consumption practices and the consumption of Vietnamese brand's products in particular.

One noteworthy initiative is the ongoing "Saigon Night" series of events, which has been successfully organised for the past two years. These events skillfully recreate the distinctive aspects of Vietnamese lifestyle and culture across all regions, seamlessly blending culinary and entertainment experiences from the vibrant "HCM City that never sleeps," to over 34 provinces and cities nationwide.

In addition, The Chill Fest music festival is a familiar meeting place for young people in big cities every summer thanks to its diverse entertainment activities and eye-catching spectacular stage. Enterprises also accompany the People's Committee of Vũng Tàu City to organise Vũng Tàu Beerfest 2023 on the occasion of September 2 with the theme "Around the world with Bia Saigon".

Promoting the optimistic spirit of Vietnamese people every time when Tết (Lunar New Year) Holiday and Spring come, SABECO continues to enhance the Bia Saigon brand experience through a series of year-end promotional activities carrying the message "Welcome the Dragon Festival - Celebrate the Bountiful Year". This year, Bia Saigon especially diversifies promotional forms and valuable prize structures, including cash and many attractive products.

In particular, the weekly lucky draw livestream programme from December 9 will award 63 pure gold lucky money with a total value of more than VNĐ1 billion (US$41,700), spreading the spirit of "bountiful fortune" to welcome the new year 2024.

Bia Saigon products have received many international quality awards in recent years. In early 2023, the BTI Beverage Testing Institute (the US) awarded four gold medals (Lạc Việt Beer, Bia Saigon Gold, Bia Saigon Lager, Bia Saigon Export) and four silver medals for Beer 333, coffee-flavoured Bia Saigon, Bia Saigon Special and Bia Saigon Chill. This is the first year that Bia Saigon has received the most awards from BTI. — VNS