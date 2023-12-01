First international yacht exhibition opens in HCM City

VIETNAM, December 1 -

HCM CITY — The first international yacht exhibition, known as The Nautical Show, debuted in HCM City on Friday, featuring yachts from several global brands.

Organised by Tam Sơn Yachting, the three-day exhibition follows the blueprint of prestigious international yacht shows such as the Singapore Yachting Festival and Cannes Yachting Festival, despite its smaller scale.

It promises to offer immersive experiences within the confines of a standard boat display.

One standout among the exhibited yachts is the Kepler, crafted and manufactured by Vietnamese company Tam Sơn Yachting.

The exhibition showcases Tam Sơn Yachting's distribution range, spanning from sports boats to large yachts under five brands: Azimut Yachts, Beneteau, Lagoon Catamarans, Saxdor Yachts, and the self-developed Kepler Boats.

Prices range from slightly over VNĐ1 billion (US$41,000) to super yachts valued at hundreds of billions of đồng.

Đoàn Viết Đại Từ, CEO of Tam Sơn Yachting said: "With the aim to elevate the market as well as create new standards for the Vietnamese yachting industry, we organised The Nautical Show to restart market volatility after a year full of difficulties and challenges. With the help of its vision and purpose statements, Tam Sơn Yachting hopes to establish a professional ecosystem in the Vietnamese yachting sector where all essential services are provided centrally by our business”.

The Nautical Show by Tam Sơn Yachting also features engaging events such as a talk show focusing on yacht interiors and a dockside cocktail party.

In Việt Nam, where the yachting sector is relatively nascent, Tam Sơn Yachting plays a pioneering role, facilitating local enthusiasts' access to prestigious luxury brands as an importer.

Last year, the arrival of the Lagoon Seventy 8 catamaran boat in HCM City, brought in for around VNĐ150 billion (US$6.2 million), made a significant mark in Vietnam's yachting business.

The Nautical Show by Tam Sơn Yachting follows suit, leaving a remarkable impression on the industry.

Established in 2017, Tam Sơn Yachting stands as a genuine yacht importer, providing comprehensive after-sale services, including crew training, marina services, and operational advice for ship owners.

The company imports, tests, and installs all the equipment required to operate the vessel's entire system. Committed to quality standards, core principles, and forging lasting connections with clients, Tam Sơn Yachting aims to maintain its leading position in Việt Nam.

The Nautical Show is organised at Vinhomes Central Park Marina, 208 Nguyễn Hữu Cảnh , Ward 22, Bình Thạnh District, HCM City. — VNS