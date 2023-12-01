New to The Street Announces Five Corporate Interviews, Episode 535, Airing on the FOX Business Network on Monday, December 4, 2023, at 10:30 PM PT

NEW YORK, Dec. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- New to The Street , an FMW Media business show production, will air episode 535 on the FOX Business Network , Monday, December 4, 2023, at 10:30 PM PT.



1). Biopharmaceutical - Acurx Pharmaceuticals, Inc.'s (NASDAQ: ACXP) ($ACXP) interview with David Luci, President/CEO .

2). InsurTech Company - Reliance Global Group, Inc.'s (NASDAQ: RELI) (NASDAQ: RELIW) ($RELI) interview Ezra Beyman, CEO/Founder .

3). ETF Fund - American Conservative Values ETF's (NYSE: ACVF) ($ACVF) interview with Bill Flaig, CEO/Founder .

4). Pet Health - PetVivo Hol dings, Inc.'s (NASDAQ: PETV) (NASDAQ: PETVW) ($PETV) interview with John Lai, CEO/President.

5). "Sekur Privacy & Sekur Security – Weekly Hack" interview with internet privacy expert Mr. Alain Ghiai, CEO, Sekur Private Data, Ltd. (OTCQX: SWISF) (CSE: SKUR) (FRA: GDT0) ( Sekur® ).

New to The Street's TV Host Jane King from the Nasdaq MarketSite Studio talks with David Luci, the President/CEO of Acurx Phamaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACXP) ($ACXP). As a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical business, ACXP is developing a new class of antibiotics for life-threatening bacterial infections. David updates viewers on the Company's FDA Phase 2 clinical trial on the Ibezapolstat drug , a treatment for patients with Clostridioides difficile Infections (CDI). Based on positive data from Phase 2a and Phase 2b, management is now going forward with the FDA Phase 3. The Company compared its top-line data with the currently used standard-of-care drugs in the marketplace, and Ibezapolstat has impressive positive results. Phases 2a and 2b confirmed that the drug had success in 25 out of 26 patients, approximately 96% success with no reinfections. Competitor drugs have been used for decades to treat CDI, but the reinfection rates are very high. ACXP's Ibezapolstat study results have shown to combat reinfections effectively. Based on the data and other publications regarding the market size for newly discovered and effective treatment of CDI, ACXP believes Ibezapolstat could be a market worth over $1B. David explains how the Company will fund its FDA Phase 3 study and, upon successful approval, will leverage data/results for future approval(s) with the European Medicines Agency . Decades-old antibacterial drugs are not working due to changes in the molecular composition of CDI. Thousands of people worldwide die annually, with many catching CDI in hospitals and nursing homes. Acurx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. believes its Ibezapolstat drug is the next generation for effectively treating CDI. The on-screen QR code is available during the show; download or visit Acurx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. - https://www.acurxpharma.com/ .

From the Nasdaq MarketSite Studio, Reliance Global Group, Inc.'s (NASDAQ: RELI) (NASDAQ: RELIW) ($RELI) CEO/Founder, Ezra Beyman , and New to The Street's TV Host Jane King talk about RELI's insurance business. As an insurance technology-based Company, RELI is transforming the traditional insurance business model. Agency partners become more competitive and productive through the RELI Exchange Partner Network , a proprietary technology platform with advanced automation and artificial intelligence (AI). Starting in 1985, Ezra formed a mortgage company that, in the early 2000s, became the third-largest mortgage company in the US. At the same time, that company held a larger real-estate portfolio, owning properties in several states. In 2005, he started buying insurance agencies, and in 2018, RELI became public on the OTC Markets, later up-listed to the Nasdaq stock exchange , symbol RELI . Ezra tells viewers that he invested around $5M to ensure RELI's operational success. The Company owns approximately eight (8) agencies and is pursuing further acquisitions to scale operations. On November 21, 2023, the Company announced a Letter-of-Intent (LOI) to acquire an agency that Ezra believes could more than double revenues upon successful purchase and integration into the RELI Exchange Network. Customers interested in getting comprehensive insurance quotes can use RELI's 5minuteinsure.com site to get immediate quotes from different providers within five minutes or less. Customers can then evaluate the best coverage and prices and purchase insurance products from the site that fit their needs. RELI Exchange helps agency partners succeed, making the insurance sales process easier and more competitive than large insurance organizations. The competitors' large technology-driven insurance platforms are inefficient and expensive compared to RELI's. Management believes that over the next 12-81 months, they will acquire more agencies, streamline operations, reduce costs, increase profitability, and increase customers and agency partners. The on-screen QR code is available during the show; download or visit Reliance Global Group, Inc. - https://relianceglobalgroup.com/ .

American Conservative Values ETF's (NYSE: ACVF) Bill Flaig, Founder/CEO , and New to The Street's Jane King discuss the Fund's conservative investment criteria at the New York Stock Exchange Studio. The Fund looks for investments in conservative-run companies seeking growth for its politically conservative investors. Bill explains that many investors don't realize that their 401(k) and other investment instruments have financial positions in public companies whose management teams are more involved with political ideologies than running a business effectively. Management with political agendas hurt shareholder returns, tarnishing the brands of goods and services produced. Unknowingly, an investor's money might be within investment funds with companies who restrict and promote negativity on conservative attitudes, promoting it on social media platforms, reducing banking access, and even denying goods/services to conservatives. After 25 years in the mutual fund business, Bill and his partner decided to start ACVF as an investment vehicle to capitalize on entities not taking a political stance and talking politics. The Fund's management wants to improve bottom-line earnings and fiduciary growth for their conservative investors. ACVF is a proper conservative investment ETF that slightly beats the S&P in percentage gains and recently received a Morning Star "4-Star" rating. Bill and his team boycotted many companies that were hostile to conservative values. ACVF's managers strongly believe the economic tool of denying companies capital is a powerful motivation for management to change course and focus on business, not political policies. The ETF has diversified large-cap positions to provide large-cap performance and risk management without woke ideologies. Investment Thesis: "American Conservative Values ETF (NYSE: ACVF) is based on the conviction that politically active companies negatively impact their shareholder returns, as well as support issues and causes opposed to conservative political ideals, beliefs, and values." Anyone wanting to learn more can visit the ACVF website: https://acvetfs.com/ . Investors cannot make a stock position directly with the Fund, and all investments need to facilitate themselves through a brokerage account. The on-screen QR code is available during the show; download or visit American Conservative Values ETF (NYSE: ACVF) - https://acvetfs.com/ . (Disclaimer: The Fund is structured as an ETF and, as a result, is subject to special risk. Information contained herewith is not an offer to buy/sell the stated Fund; always seek the advice of an investment representative prior to an investment decision. Ridgeline Research, LLC is the adviser for the Fund).

From the Nasdaq MarketSite Studio , New to The Street's TV Host Jane King talks about PetVivo Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: PETV) (NASDAQ: PETVW) ($PETV) ("PetVivo") with John Lai, CEO/President. PetVivo's patented product, Spryng with OsteoCushion Technology , gives veterinarians a tool to help pet owners manage their pets' osteoarthritis and other joint-related ailments. John informs viewers that the Company is at New York's Javits Convention Center for the 2023 United States Vet Show . The attending veterinarians and other animal health professionals at the show give PETV a platform to educate health providers on the benefits of using Spryng as a treatment for dogs, cats, and horses with osteoarthritis. At the Vet Show, a couple of doctors discussed the clinical results of numerous studies showing the efficacy and safety of using Spryng. One study revealed the product as an excellent, non-invasive, non-surgical alternative in treating dogs with ruptured cranial cruciate ligaments - like ACL injuries in humans. John informed viewers that PETV will be at the American Association of Equine Practitioners (AAEP) conference in San Diego, California, and two veterinarians will present the Spryng results and use them on horses. In January 2024, the Company will be at the Veterinary Meeting & Expo (VMX) conference in Orlando, Florida . Doctors will present results and data on the Company's Spryng product in this small animal vet show. John feels these conferences are essential in getting veterinarians and others knowledgeable about published results, data, and real-life successes on animals treated with Spryng. They can educate many that the 30-year treatments currently used can be replaced and improved upon using Spryng. The on-screen QR code is available during the show; download or visit PetVivo Holdings, Inc. - https://petvivo.com/ & Spryng with OsteoCushion Technology - https://www.sprynghealth.com/ .

On New to The Street's "Sekur Privacy & Sekur Security – Weekly Hack" segment, internationally acclaimed internet privacy expert Mr. Alain Ghiai, CEO of Sekur Private Data, Ltd . (OTCQX: SWISF) (CSE: SKUR) (FRA: GDT0) ( Sekur® ) and TV Co-Host / Multi-media Journalist Ana Berry talk about a recent cybersecurity breach at McLaren Health Care Corporation, a healthcare company in Michigan. McLaren believes a ransomware attack has stolen around 2.2 million patients' data. Names, addresses, birthdates, social security numbers, health records, and other health and personal information appear stolen from McLaren's computer system. McLaren's IT Department didn't immediately discover the cyberattack until 3-weeks after it occurred. Alain believes the problem might have originated from a compromised McLaren email address. 91% of cyberattacks originate from a compromised email address, with hackers monitoring email communications for months/weeks until they can discover an entryway into a main computer network. Once in the network, the hackers commit nefarious actions to steal data and hold organizations for ransom. If you send private and secure information, subscribing to one of Sekur's encrypted platforms is available for individuals, businesses, and governmental agencies. SekurMail with the SekurSend/SekurReply feature can significantly minimize a cyber breach, protecting both the subscriber and the recipient. Even if the recipient is not a Sekur subscriber , their related communications are encrypted, too. SekurMail senders can add read limits, time expirations, and other email limitations, furthering security. The SekurVPN is another layer of encryption that protects its subscribers' IP addresses and website traffic information; subscribers always appear online in Switzerland. Ana informs viewers that she uses SekurMail with its features to send only private and confidential information over the internet. Alain believes that Big-Tech open-source free email accounts should only be used for general email purposes, never sending sensitive personal data and attachments over these platforms. Sekur has several subscription-based solutions hosted on a closed-loop encryption platform protected through the Company's wholly-owned servers located in Switzerland, a country with the strictest privacy laws in the world. Sekur Private Data Ltd. doesn't use any Big Tech open-source platforms, never data mine or use 3rd party providers, and never tracks internet traffic. Alain offers viewers who want to subscribe to Sekur to use PROMO CODE: PRIVACY, a 15% savings on monthly and yearly service plans for the next five years. Viewers, please tune in next week for the newest topic, "Sekur Privacy & Sekur Security– Weekly Hack." The on-screen QR code is available during the shows to download more info or visit Sekur Private Data, Ltd. – https://sekurprivatedata.com/ , http:/sekur.com/ and https://sekurvpn.com/ . Privacy has arrived!

About Acurx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACXP) ($ACXP):

Acurx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ( NASDAQ: ACXP) ($ACXP) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical Company focused on developing new antibiotics for difficult-to-treat infections. The Company's approach is to develop antibiotic candidates that target the DNA polymerase IIIC enzyme. Its R&D pipeline includes antibiotic product candidates that target Gram-positive bacteria, including Clostridioides difficile, methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus (MRSA), vancomycin-resistant Enterococcus (VRE), and drug-resistant Streptococcus pneumoniae (DRSP). The Company's Ibezapolstat is a nove l, orally administered antibiotic developed as a Gram-Positive Selective Spectrum (GPSS™) antibacterial. It is the first of a new class of DNA polymerase IIIC inhibitors under development by Acurx to treat bacterial infections. Ibezapolstat's unique spectrum of activity, which includes C. difficile but spares other Firmicutes and the important Actinobacteria phyla, appears to contribute to maintaining a healthy gut microbiome. The Company completed Phase 2 clinical trials of Ibezapolstat. To learn more about Acurx Pharmaceuticals and its product pipeline, please visit www.acurxpharma.com .

About Reliance Global Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: RELI) (NASDAQ: RELIW) ($RELI)

Reliance Global Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: RELI) (NASDAQ: RELIW) ($RELI), is an InsurTech pioneer, leveraging artificial intelligence (AI), and cloud-based technologies, to transform and improve efficiencies in the insurance agency/brokerage industry. The Company's business-to-business InsurTech platform, RELI Exchange , provides independent insurance agencies an entire suite of business development tools, enabling them to effectively compete with large-scale national insurance agencies while reducing back-office cost and burden. The Company's business-to-consumer platform, 5minuteinsure.com , utilizes AI and data mining, to provide competitive online insurance quotes within minutes to everyday consumers seeking to purchase auto, home, and life insurance. In addition, the Company operates its own portfolio of select retail "brick and mortar" insurance agencies, which are leaders and pioneers in their respective regions throughout the United States, offering various insurance products. Further information about the Company can be found at https://www.relianceglobalgroup.com .

About American Conservative Values ETF (NYSE: ACVF):

American Conservative Values ETF (NYSE: ACVF) is the first ETF for ideologically Conservative investors. The Fund aims to limit the financial impact of executives' political speech and roll back corporate initiatives that push environmental, social, and governance (ESG) policies. ACVF is actively managed and seeks to boycott ownership of companies which the Adviser determines as hostile to conservative values. ACVF's shareholder proposals seek to target corporate initiatives that appear to prioritize activities beyond the interests of the shareholders. The ETF's portfolio is expected to be broadly diversified with exposure to growth and value as well as to all economic sectors. The ETF seeks to manage active risk to benchmarks such as the Russell 1000 and S&P 500. ACVF is designed to replace an investor's current large-cap index ETFs and mutual funds with a conservative alternative – https://acvetfs.com/ . (Disclaimer: The Fund is structured as an ETF and, as a result, is subject to special risk. Information contained herewith is not an offer to buy/sell the stated Fund; always seek the advice of an investment representative before an investment decision. Ridgeline Research, LLC is the adviser for the Fund).

About PetVivo Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: PETV) (NASDAQ: PETVW) ($PETV):

PetVivo Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: PETV) (NASDAQ: PETVW) ($PETV) is an emerging biomedical device company currently focused on the manufacturing, commercialization, and licensing of innovative medical devices and therapeutics for companion animals. The Company's strategy is to leverage human therapies for treating companion animals in a capital and time-efficient way. A key component of this strategy is the accelerated timeline to revenues for veterinary medical devices, which enter the market much earlier than more stringently regulated pharmaceuticals and biologics. PetVivo has a pipeline of seventeen products for treating animals and people. A portfolio of nineteen patents protects the Company's biomaterials, products, production processes, and use methods. The Company's lead product, Spryng ™ with OsteoCushion ™ technology , a veterinarian-administered, intraarticular injection for managing lameness and other joint-related afflictions, including osteoarthritis, in dogs and horses, is currently available for commercial sale - https://petvivo.com/ and https://www.sprynghealth.com/ .

About Sekur Private Data Ltd. (OTCQX: SWISF) (CSE: SKUR) (FRA: GDT0) ($SWISF):

Sekur Private Data, Ltd. (OTCQX: SWISF) (CSE: SKUR) (FRA: GDT0) ($SWISF) is a cybersecurity and internet privacy provider of Swiss-hosted solutions for secure communications and secure data management. The Company distributes a suite of secure cloud-based storage, disaster recovery, document management, encrypted emails, and secure communication tools. It sells its products through its websites, www.sekur.com , approved distributors, and telecommunication companies worldwide. Sekur Private Data, Ltd. serves consumers, businesses, and governments worldwide - https:/sekurprivatedata.com and https://sekur.com ; Twitter: @sekurprivate .

