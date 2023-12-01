IBN and BioMedWire Extend Partnership with Dynamic Global Events to Serve as Official Media Partners for Upcoming 2024 Events

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IBN, a comprehensive communications organization with a diverse portfolio of 60+ brands, is pleased to announce its fourth consecutive year of collaboration with Dynamic Global Events (“DGE”) as an official media partner for the upcoming events in 2024. Additionally, BioMedWire (“BMW”), a digital hub within IBN committed to highlighting emerging opportunities in the life sciences industry, will join as an official media partner to further enhancing the media coverage of DGE’s events throughout the year.

DGE is a leader in B2B conferences that serve the pharmaceutical and life sciences industries. DGE Events foster education, networking, business development and partnership opportunities via its live events. Established in 2017, DGE’s events are presented in multiple formats, including live, virtual and hybrid, catering to a highly specialized audiences. Its annual portfolio includes: Risk-Based Quality Management, Real World Evidence and Market Access, DEI for Pharma and Healthcare, Advancing Women’s Leadership in Pharma and Healthcare, Digital Strategy and Innovation for Medical Affairs, and Decentralized and Hybrid Clinical Trials.

IBN and BMW will collaborate with DGE on the following upcoming events in 2024:

Incorporate Patient Voice Across the Patient Life Cycle (January 25 – 26, 2024)

4th Risk-Based Quality Management Summit (January 25-26, 2024)

3rd Rx-to-OTC Switch Summit (February 26-27, 2024)

3rd Real World Evidence and Market Access Summit (February 26-27, 2024)

4th DEI for Pharma and Healthcare (March 25-26, 2024)

12th Advancing Women’s Leadership in Pharma and Healthcare (March 25-27, 2024)

ESG for Life Sciences (April 17-18, 2024)

8th Digital Strategy & Innovation for Medical Affairs Summit (April 22 – 23, 2024)

4th KOL, Nurse Practitioner and Physician Assistant Forum (April 22-23, 2024)

3rd Diversity in Clinical Trials (May 15-16, 2024)

8th Decentralized and Hybrid Clinical Trials (May 15-16, 2024)

4th PRC Performance Optimization (May 30-31, 2024)

Artificial Intelligence for Life Sciences Compliance (June 5-6, 2024)

3rd Transparency and Aggregate Spend Summit (June 5-6, 2024)

4th Chief Patient Officer Summit (July 16-17, 2024)

5th Human Factors Engineering & Usability Studies Congress (October 9-10, 2024)

3rd Chief Commercial Officer Summit (October 9-10, 2024)





Additional events will be announced in the coming weeks.

For each event, IBN and BioMedWire will provide dedicated virtual coverage, including syndicated content on each event with full dissemination to IBN’s extensive network of 5000+ strategic downstream partners. The comprehensive coverage will also extend to social media, leveraging IBN’s accounts with a collective following of over 2 million likes and followers across various platforms, along with featured placements on its event page.

“We are delighted to once again collaborate with IBN and BioMedWire,” said Elizabeth Stanislaw, MBA, Marketing Manager of Dynamic Global Events. “They provide exemplary service with deep expertise in social media management tools, a wide-reaching and active syndication network and a multi-brand strategy that seamlessly delivers extended visibility of our events.”

“Our team is always pleased to find new opportunities to work with Dynamic Global Events,” said Jonathan Keim, Director of Communications at IBN. “Their strategically designed series of events have positioned the organization as a leader in the life sciences industry. We look forward to our continued collaboration in the year ahead.”

About IBN

IBN consists of financial brands introduced to the investment public over the course of 17+ years. With IBN, we have amassed a collective audience of millions of social media followers. These distinctive investor brands aim to fulfill the unique needs of a growing base of client-partners. IBN will continue to expand our branded network of highly influential properties, leveraging the knowledge and energy of specialized teams of experts to serve our increasingly diversified list of clients.

Through our Dynamic Brand Portfolio (DBP) , IBN provides: (1) access to a network of wire solutions via InvestorWire to reach all target markets, industries and demographics in the most effective manner possible; (2) article and editorial syndication to 5,000+ news outlets ; (3) Press Release Enhancement to ensure maximum impact; (4) full-scale distribution to a growing social media audience; (5) a full array of corporate communications solutions ; and (6) total news coverage solutions.

For more information, please visit https://www.InvestorBrandNetwork.com

Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the InvestorBrandNetwork website applicable to all content provided by IBN, wherever published or re-published: http://IBN.fm/Disclaimer