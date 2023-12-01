Pixability and Playground xyz Partner To Deliver Attention Measurement for YouTube

Partnership will enable Pixability to provide holistic YouTube attention measurement across all screens

BOSTON, Dec. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pixability, (www.pixability.com), a leader in AI-driven contextual targeting, brand suitability and performance on YouTube and CTV, today announced that it has partnered with Playground xyz, the leading attention measurement and optimization platform, to enable brands to measure the attention of their YouTube ads. The partnership will allow marketers to understand the impact of their campaigns beyond just viewability metrics across all screens including CTV, which is powered by Playground xyz’s partnership with TVision.



YouTube now has more than 2.7 billion active users and over 122 million daily active visitors across its website and apps (Demand Sage 2023). As a hub for premium content for entertainment, education, and relaxation, the platform has also transformed into the most watched CTV streaming app, per Nielsen, with over 50% of YouTube viewing now on CTV screens.

​​"The growth of YouTube and YouTube CTV is a result of shifting viewing habits. Advertisers need more actionable insights to be able to respond to this,” said David George, CEO, Pixability. “Our partnership with Playground xyz will empower our customers to make the most informed decisions about their YouTube advertising spend through a combination of our campaign insights and Playground xyz’s comprehensive attention measurements.”

Advertisers don’t want to waste impressions reaching unengaged viewers or empty rooms. As content consumption continues to shift to YouTube - and increasingly to YouTube CTV - the need to measure attention on these platforms has become increasingly important. This global partnership enables brands and agencies to do that holistically across YouTube platforms and optimize campaigns using these insights in real time.

"Brands now recognize that attention measurement goes far beyond mere hygiene metrics for a campaign. By providing a deeper understanding of their audiences and the factors that capture their attention, attention metrics create valuable insights for optimization," said Rob Hall, CEO of Playground xyz. "We are excited to partner with Pixability to make this actionable intelligence available to their clients."

Playground xyz delivers YouTube CTV attention metrics via a partnership with the CTV attention measurement company, TVision. “Viewers spend more time with YouTube than any other streaming app, “ explains Yan Liu, Co-Founder & CEO, TVision, “Pixability is helping to maximize the value of this time for advertisers by offering the benefit of attention measurement to their customers.”

Total Media, a longtime customer of Pixability’s in the UK, recently measured attention for a campaign in the UK and Ireland. “We were thrilled to be able to better understand how consumers engaged with the YouTube portion of our recent campaign”, said Guillermo Dvorak, Managing Partner of Digital and Data, Total Media. “The results were outstanding with attention rates on YouTube beating existing benchmarks across other platforms. The ability to measure this enables us to further optimize on behalf of our customers and embrace YouTube as a key part of our strategy.”

About Pixability

Pixability is the leading AI-driven technology company that empowers the world’s largest brands and their agencies to maximize the value of their video advertising across YouTube and CTV. Leveraging its proprietary technology platform and data, Pixability makes every video impression matter by identifying contextually relevant, brand suitable inventory and maximizing cost efficient outcomes. Pixability’s suite of solutions are used by the top media agencies including Dentsu, Interpublic Group, Omnicom, Publicis, and GroupM, and brands such as KIND, McDonalds, Salesforce and Puma. For more information about Pixability, please visit www.pixability.com.

About Playground xyz

Playground xyz is on a mission to master the art and science of maximising consumer attention. The company has built the world's first technology stack that integrates visual attention measurement, analytics and media optimisation called the Attention Intelligence Platform. It powers a suite of leading products that maximise Attention Time for brands. Headquartered in Australia, Playground xyz has offices in Singapore, the United Kingdom and the United States. For more information visit https://playground.xyz.

