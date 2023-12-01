2023 HOLIDAY TOY DRIVE BY CHELSEA FINANCIAL SERVICES AND WHERE TO TURN BENEFITS STATEN ISLAND CHILDREN

Chelsea Financial Services continues its partnership with Where to Turn for their 2023 Annual Holiday Toy Drive in Staten Island.

New York City, New York, Dec. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chelsea Financial Services continues its partnership with Where to Turn, a crisis relief organization, for their 2023 Annual Holiday Toy Drive in Staten Island. With two convenient drop-off locations, Chelsea Financial continues its mission of ensuring happier holidays for children in need.



2023 ANNUAL HOLIDAY TOY DRIVE



“Chelsea Financial Services has been an amazing partner for past Holiday Toy Drives, so we’re partnering again this year for our annual 2023 Drive. Their office at 242 Main Street is a convenient weekday drop-off point for unwrapped toy donations, in addition to our warehouse,” stated Dennis McKeon, Founder of Where-to-Turn.org. “John Pisapia and his team have been very involved in the community for over 25 years…Besides his annual support with the Toy Drive, his firm also sponsors Where to Turn on a monthly basis, providing website services including website design, hosting, and ADA Compliance.”

“Where to Turn is an amazing local non-profit organization I’ve had the privilege to assist for many years,” added Frank Cilento, a Staten Island-based Chelsea Financial Services Representative whose son Andrew Cilento recently joined his company, FJC Financial Group. “Chelsea Financial Services is an established National Broker Dealer headquartered here on Staten Island that also has a long history of charitable giving,” explained Cilento. “So I’m very happy to help these two great organizations provide merrier Christmases to our Staten Island youth.”

In addition to their popular annual Toy Drive, Where to Turn provides many other local charitable services, including a huge Prop Shop with thousands of stage props for community theater or school productions, Disaster Recovery, Snow Shoveling for Seniors, Crisis Relief, and so many more services for this New York City community.

2023 HOLIDAY TOY DRIVE INFORMATION

Please drop off new and unwrapped toys at Chelsea Financial Services’ National Corporate Office located at 242 Main Street, Staten Island, any time between the hours of 9am and 5pm, Monday through Friday, through December 20th. Toys can also be dropped off on Saturdays from 12pm — 2pm at Where to Turn’s warehouse on 22 Brienna Court (Staten Island.

Please join Chelsea Financial Services in helping to make this holiday season brighter for so many deserving children.

About Chelsea Financial Services

Chelsea Financial Services is a national full-service brokerage firm. Chelsea opened its first brokerage office in Staten Island, New York in 1999. Celebrating 25 years in 2024, Chelsea financial clients receive investment, retirement, and financial planning advice from 83 Registered Representatives based in 25 States. Visit chfs.com for more information.

For Registered Representatives and Financial Advisors interested in joining Chelsea Financial Services “No Minimum Production Requirements” Team, please visit joinchelsea.com for more information or to inquire.

About Where to turn

Founded shortly after the terrorist attacks of September 11th, 2001, Where to Turn provides crisis relief services for victims of any kind of tragedy by helping victims obtain the help they need during the recovery process. They also create and support projects that foster community participation and interaction while assisting those in need, including their ‘Free Prom Dress Distribution’ and annual ‘Senior ‘Senior’ Prom’ projects. Visit Where to Turn for more information or to donate.

Media Contact for Chelsea:

John Pisapia

jpisapia@chfs.com

(866) 898–5800

242 Main Street, Staten Island, NY 10307

Media Contact for Where to Turn:

Dennis McKeon

dennis.mckeon@where-to-turn.org

(718) 619–2371

22 Brienna Court, Staten Island, NY 10309



