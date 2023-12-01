Submit Release
EU supplies new vehicles to Moldovan Border Police and General Inspectorate for Migration

On 30 November, 30 vehicles joined the fleet of the General Inspectorate of Border Police (GIBP) and seven cars were added to the fleet of the General Inspectorate for Migration (GIM), provided by the European Union.

The new vehicles were purchased as part of the ‘Supporting protection, transit, voluntary and informed return and reintegration of Eastern Partnership citizens and third-country nationals affected by the conflict in Ukraine’  project. 

Their use will contribute to better mobility and increase the operational capacities of the staff of the GIBP and GIM.

“By today’s donation, we continue supporting the Republic of Moldova in making its daily missions in securing the border and in the management of the refugees’ flow,” said Jānis Mažeiks, Ambassador of the European Union to the Republic of Moldova. “It will enable the border personnel to work in better conditions, with equipment adapted to the requirements on the ground. It will help prevent irregular migration and smuggling of illegal goods into the Republic of Moldova, ultimately helping to protect the security of Moldovan citizens.” 

As part of the project, twelve other vehicles previously transferred to the Border Police have been assigned to units controlling the State border.

