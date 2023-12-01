Georgia: call for for civil society organisations to support youth and women living in rural areas

The EU Delegation to Georgia has announced a grant competition for civil society organisations to support youth and women living in rural areas.

The initiative is funded by the European Union, and the German government via GIZ Georgia. The selected CSOs will be responsible for channelling funds to the target groups.

The call is launched as part of the ‘EU4ITD – Catalyst for Economic and Social Life’ (CESL) initiative, funded by the EU and the German government. CESL aims to balance economic and social life in Georgia, to reduce the level of migration from the regions to the capital and to stimulate a significant increase in the number of people who choose to move to the regions of Georgia.

The deadline for applications is 22 December.

