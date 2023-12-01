SP Funds Expands Sharia-compliant Funds Suite with a new Global Technology ETF

NEW YORK, Dec. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, SP Funds, North America’s largest family of Sharia-compliant exchange-traded funds (ETFs), revealed the debut of The SP Funds S&P Global Technology ETF (SPTE) on the New York Stock Exchange. SPTE marks the newest inclusion in the company's expanding range of growth-oriented funds, granting investors entry to the forefront of cutting-edge technological advancements. Say hello to SPTE, the newest offering from SP Funds.



SPTE stands as the brand-new SP Funds S&P Global Technology ETF which seeks to provide investors access to global technology companies through large and mid-cap stocks. The fund invests in the index with companies that leverage leading new technologies to benefit as the global economy moves toward a post-interest cycle recovery. Across all sectors, innovation is a key engine of growth that has the potential to create long-term wealth – and it is accelerating. SPTE offers a unique growth exposure combined with a unique risk profile, by investing in rapidly evolving areas of the economy such as artificial intelligence, e-commerce, cloud computing, and health care.

“In a world where inflation has risen, and interest rates are significantly high compared to the last decade, it’s more important than ever for investors to Hedge Against Leverage ™. We believe SPTE is a great way to mitigate against interest rate risk, offering investors greater financial stability, reduced risk exposure, and the potential for higher returns exposure to companies amidst significant debt obligations.” – Naushad Virji CEO SP Funds.

The opportunities to invest in a Sharia-compliant way are increasing, supported by strong demand from Muslim and non-Muslim investors for its ethical foundation, sustainability and social responsibility. Sharia-compliant ETFs offer benefits such as diversification, competitive costs, transparency and trading flexibility. They can also potentially avoid risky allocations to highly leveraged instruments. It comes as no surprise that many non-Muslims find Sharia-compliant investing to be an ideal way to help hedge against leverage.

The SP Funds S&P Global Technology ETF seeks to track the performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global 1200 Shariah Information Technology (Sector) Capped index which is designed to measure members of the S&P Global 1200 Shariah that are classified within the GICS® Information Technology sector, incorporating a constituent and country cap.

The S&P Global 1200 Shariah Information Technology (Sector) Capped index: As of October 31, 2023, the Index was composed of 99 constituents, representing investments in fifteen foreign countries, and had a mean market capitalization of US $118 billion.

About SP Funds

SP Funds is dedicated to offering an ethical approach to investing that avoids companies with significant debt. By adhering to AAOIFI guidelines, we ensure the securities in our ETFs avoid investments in businesses such as tobacco, adult entertainment, gambling and interest-based finance. The end result is a collection of socially responsible investments that are in well capitalized companies. For more information, visit www.sp-funds.com .

Important Information

Before investing you should carefully consider the Fund’s investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses. This and other information is in the prospectus. A prospectus may be obtained by visiting www.sp-funds.com/spte-spwo-prospectus . Please read the prospectus carefully before you invest.

This information is for informational purposes only and should not be used for any other purpose. The information contained herein does not constitute and should not be construed as an offering of advisory services or an offer to sell or solicitation to buy any securities or related financial instruments in any jurisdiction.

Investing involves risk, including the possible loss of principal. Please read each prospectus for specific details regarding the ETF’s risk profile.

Certain information contained herein is based on or derived from information provided by independent third-party sources. SP Funds Trust believes that the sources from which such information has been obtained are reliable; however, it cannot guarantee the accuracy of such information and has not independently verified the accuracy or completeness of such information or the assumptions on which such information is based.

As with all ETFs, Fund shares may be bought and sold in the secondary market at market prices. The market price normally should approximate the Fund’s net asset value per share (NAV), but the market price sometimes may be higher or lower than the NAV. The Fund is new with a limited operating history.

Islamic religious law commonly known as Sharia has certain restrictions regarding finance and commercial activities permitted for Muslims, including interest restrictions and prohibited industries, which reduces the size of the overall universe in which the Fund can invest. The strategy to reduce the investable universe may limit investment opportunities and

Non-diversified Fund risk: The Fund is a non-diversified fund. In general, a non-diversified fund may invest a greater percentage of its assets in a particular issuer and may own fewer securities than other funds.

Information Technology Sector Risk: The Fund’s investments will be concentrated in an industry or group of industries to the extent the Index is so concentrated. The Index is concentrated in the information technology sector. Market or economic factors impacting information technology companies and companies that rely heavily on technological advances could have a significant effect on the value of the Fund’s investments.

Foreign Securities Risk: The Fund will be subject to risks associated with adverse political and economic developments in foreign countries, including seizure or nationalization of foreign deposits, the imposition of economic sanctions, different legal systems and laws relating to bankruptcy and creditors’ rights, and the potential inability to enforce legal judgments, all of which could cause the Fund to lose money on its investments in non-U.S. securities.

Emerging Markets Risk: Investments in emerging market securities impose risks different from, or greater than, risks of investing in foreign developed countries, including smaller market capitalization; significant price volatility; and restrictions on foreign investment.

The Funds are distributed by Foreside Fund Services, LLC.

info@sp-funds.com

(425) 409-9500