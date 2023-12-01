Zefiro Methane Corp. Appoints Talal Debs as CEO, Luke Plants as Senior Vice President of Business Development

The updates to Zefiro’s senior management team structure best positions the Company to maximize efficiency and harness operational momentum

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Dec. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ZEFIRO METHANE CORP. (the “Company”, “Zefiro”, or “ZEFI”), which works to reduce methane emissions by plugging orphaned oil and gas wells across the country, today announced that Talal Debs has been appointed Chief Executive Officer. Mr. Debs is Zefiro’s Founder and has served as the Company’s Chairman since the entity’s inception in 2022. As Zefiro continues to commit significant resources toward bolstering its operational capacity, the new role will allow Mr. Debs to help maximize efficiency throughout the Company’s entire organizational structure.



In addition to appointing Mr. Debs as Chief Executive Officer, Zefiro also announced today that it has named Luke Plants as its Senior Vice President of Business Development. Mr. Plants is also the Chief Executive Officer of Plants & Goodwin, Inc. (“P&G”), a leading Pennsylvania-based orphaned well-plugging organization and a subsidiary of Zefiro. With nearly a decade of executive-level experience in the oil and gas sector, Mr. Plants in his new role with Zefiro will help advance various corporate initiatives aimed at fortifying the Company’s position as the marketplace’s premier comprehensive well-plugging service provider.

“As our organization continues to aggressively expand, it is critical that the senior leadership structure promotes teamwide cohesion,” said Talal Debs, Founder & Chief Executive Officer, Zefiro Methane Corp. “The Company’s continued investment in the resources and personnel needed to properly service an expanding portfolio of active job sites exemplifies the efficacy of our unique business model, and I am honored that the Board of Directors has entrusted me with leading Zefiro into this exciting new era.”

“Since joining the Zefiro family, my top priority has been best positioning our on-the-ground crews for sustained success,” said Luke Plants, Chief Executive Officer, Plants & Goodwin/Senior Vice President of Business Development, Zefiro Methane Corp. “This increased level of fusion among Zefiro’s and P&G’s executive committees will enhance our collective ability to finalize valuable commercial transactions that bolster our field operations, and I am grateful to Talal and the entire senior management team for this exciting opportunity.”

Talal Debs, Founder & Chief Executive Officer

About Zefiro Methane Corp.

Zefiro develops methodologies to reduce methane emissions by plugging orphaned and abandoned oil/gas wells, while originating carbon offsets. Under executive leadership to include the former carbon market team at J.P. Morgan, Zefiro actively deploys crews to decommission wells throughout the United States. With unprecedented global demand for carbon offsets as corporations and institutions work towards net-zero targets, Zefiro is strategically aligning with industry leaders for a greener future.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information is often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as “seeks”, “believes”, “plans”, “expects”, “intends”, “estimates”, “anticipates” and statements that an event or result “may”, “will”, “should”, “could” or “might” occur or be achieved and other similar expressions. Forward-looking information in this press release includes statements regarding the Company, the Company’s business, the industry in which the Company operates, the Company’s opportunities, strategies, competition, expected activities and expenditures as the Company pursues its business plan, the adequacy of the Company’s available cash resources and other statements about future events or results. The forward-looking information reflects management’s current expectations based on information currently available and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that may cause outcomes to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking information. Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking information are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed timeframes or at all. Factors that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from current expectations include: (i) adverse general market and economic conditions; (ii) changes to and price and volume volatility in the carbon market; (iii) changes to the regulatory landscape and global policies applicable to the Company's business; and (iv) other factors beyond the control of the Company. The Company operates in a rapidly evolving environment where technologies are in the early stage of adoption. New risk factors emerge from time to time, and it is impossible for the Company’s management to predict all risk factors, nor can the Company assess the impact of all factors on Company’s business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ from those contained in any forward-looking information. The forward-looking information is based on a number of assumptions, including assumptions regarding general market conditions, the availability of financing for proposed transactions and programs on reasonable terms, and the ability of outside service providers to deliver services in a satisfactory and timely manner. The forward-looking information included in this press release are made as of the date of this press release and the Company expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

