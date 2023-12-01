Energy Capital Vietnam Signs Six Memoranda of Understanding During the Asia-Pacific Cooperation Leaders’ Week 2023 Conference

Green Group Alliance Will Lead Ho Chi Minh City’s Green Growth

HOUSTON, Dec. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Energy Capital Vietnam (ECV), a project development and holding company established as a platform for direct investment into energy and infrastructure within Vietnam, signed six memoranda of understanding (MOU) in San Francisco during the Asia-Pacific Cooperation Leaders’ Week 2023 Conference. These six agreements represent ECV’s ability to assemble a diverse set of partners and mobilize them to provide American expertise to Vietnam.



ECV originated the Green Infrastructure Development Alliance (Green Alliance) in partnership with Saigon Telecommunications & Technologies Corp. (SaigonTel), an open-ended platform to align like-minded enterprises to advance pragmatic emissions reduction expertise for next-generation infrastructure alongside green financing for tailored, turnkey solutions to help Vietnam reach its net-zero goals for 2050.

The MOUs include projects in the north and south of Vietnam and across energy, infrastructure and technology:

Ho Chi Minh City (HCMC) Innovation Center: MOU on investing and building an innovation center by the private sector in Ho Chi Minh City signed between the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Planning and Investment and The Green Alliance. The Innovation Center will include universities and hospitals in hi-tech, research & development centers, a biotechnology center, a business incubator, a consulting center on emissions reductions and carbon credits, and a computer chip design and development center.

Ho Chi Minh City Green Growth Strategy: MOU on formulating and implementing a green growth strategy for Ho Chi Minh City signed by the Green Alliance and HCMC Department of Planning and Investment. The green growth strategy will focus on emissions reduction opportunities, including technologies and roadmaps for developing low emission net zero renewable energy sources, storage technology, and carbon capture, offsets, and credits. Additionally, it will promote emissions reductions across transportation and construction for sustainable urbanization and policy development to attract green finance from foreign investors and multinational corporations.

Smart City Transportation Initiative: ECV, SaigonTel, and Intergrum PTE Ltd. signed an MOU with the Ho Chi Minh Department of Planning and Investment to design, develop, and integrate artificial intelligence (AI) and Internet of Things (IoT) technologies to enhance traffic management and reduce carbon emissions, track and monitor carbon credits and integration with HCMC’s smart grid initiatives.

Nam Do Son Port Project: The People’s Committee of Hai Phong City signed an MOU with ECV, SaigonTel, Kinh Bac Development Corporation (KBC), and the Port of Los Angeles (POLA) to develop the multipurpose deepwater Nam Do Son Port in Hai Phong City. ECV, SaigonTel, and KBC will develop ports, energy services breakbulk and storage, liquid and dry bulk storage, and adjacent facilities. POLA, America’s busiest container port, will share best practices for overall port development, infrastructure, and clean port operations to strengthen trade routes. POLA will also share information on developing a Green Shipping Corridor between the two ports and environmental initiatives and programs to reduce emissions.

ECV Founder and CEO David Lewis commented: “2023 has proven to be a transformational year for ECV. Our strong commitment to the values of quality and integrity in all we do and our robust local relationships have enabled us to continue leading infrastructure development opportunities across multiple sectors throughout Vietnam. Energy security remains paramount as Vietnam seeks to integrate deeper into global supply chains, especially for semiconductors and other hi-tech sectors. Our partnerships with SaigonTel and KBC, the largest industrial park footprint in Vietnam, enable us to position ourselves uniquely with the Vietnamese government at the national and provincial levels. We could not be more energized and excited to work with the Port of Los Angeles to bring American best practices to these port facilities in Vietnam, enabling our countries to deepen trade and maritime ties.”

