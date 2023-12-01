Rabid Goat Confirmed in Anderson County; Two People and One Pet Exposed

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE:

Nov. 30, 2023

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) confirmed that a goat found near Millwee Creek and Blackman roads in Pendleton, S.C. has tested positive for rabies. Two people were potentially exposed and have been referred to their health care providers. One goat was exposed and will be quarantined as required in the South Carolina Rabies Control Act.

The goat was submitted to the laboratory at the University of Georgia in Athens Veterinary Teaching Hospital for testing on November 28, 2023, and was confirmed to have rabies on November 29, 2023. If you believe you, your family members or your pets have come in contact with this goat or another animal that potentially has rabies, please call DHEC's Public Health Anderson office at (864) 372-3270 during normal business hours (8:30 a.m.-5 p.m., Monday-Friday) or after hours and on holidays at (888) 847-0902 (Select Option 2).

South Carolina law requires all dogs, cats and ferrets to be vaccinated against rabies and revaccinated at a frequency to provide continuous protection of the pet from rabies using a vaccine approved by the department and licensed by the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA). Livestock are susceptible to rabies and all livestock should be vaccinated with USDA-approved rabies vaccinations. Cattle and horses are the most frequently reported infected livestock species. Species for which licensed vaccines are not available (goat and swine) that have frequent contact with humans, or are considered valuable, should also be vaccinated.

“Keeping your pets and livestock current on their rabies vaccination is a responsibility that comes with owning an animal," said Terri McCollister, DHEC’s Rabies Program director. "It is one of the easiest and most effective ways you can protect yourself, your family, your pets and your livestock from this fatal disease. That is an investment worth making to provide yourself some peace of mind."

This goat is the sixth animal in Anderson County to test positive for rabies in 2023. There have been 74 cases of rabid animals statewide this year. Since 2002, South Carolina has averaged approximately 148 positive cases a year. In 2022, eight of the 83 confirmed rabies cases in South Carolina were in Anderson County.

Contact information for local Public Health offices is available at https://scdhec.gov/RabiesContacts. For more information on rabies, visit scdhec.gov/rabies or cdc.gov/rabies.

