Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,125 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 449,359 in the last 365 days.

Dubai hosted opening ceremony of World Climate Action Summit organized on sidelines of COP28

AZERBAIJAN, December 1 - 01 December 2023, 10:40

The opening ceremony of the World Climate Action Summit organized on the sidelines of the 28th Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change - COP28 has been held in the city of Dubai, the United Arab Emirates.

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev attended the event.

President of the United Arab Emirates Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and UN Secretary-General António Guterres welcomed the President of Azerbaijan.

First, a family photo was taken.

You just read:

Dubai hosted opening ceremony of World Climate Action Summit organized on sidelines of COP28

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more