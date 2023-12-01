AG Hilgers Joins Letters Opposing the Biden Administration's Proposed Rules for Foster Parents

On November 27, Nebraska joined 18 states in challenging the Department of Health and Human Services’ proposed rule, the Safe and Appropriate Foster Care Placement Requirements for Titles IV-E and IV-B.

The proposed rule unlawfully conditions federal funding on the State’s compliance with new requirements for treatment of LGBTQ youth. These conditions present real constitutional concerns and concerns for faith-based foster care providers. Given the significant engagement of people of faith in the foster care system, the proposed rule threatens to harm children by limiting the number of foster care parents.

Nebraska joined two letters, one from Tennessee and one from Alabama.

“The Biden Administration is proposing a rule that is unconstitutional, without authority from Congress, and which almost certainly will drive parents of faith out of the foster care system. At a time when our foster care system needs more, not fewer, caring parents, the Biden Administration’s effort to push loving and caring parents out of the foster care system is as short sighted as it is unconstitutional,” said Attorney General Hilgers.