Trust Stamp ® Announces the Fortieth Financial Institution to start integration with the Company’s Orchestration Layer

A total of Forty Financial Institutions are currently using or implementing Trust Stamp’s Privacy-first, AI-Powered biometric technology via The Company’s Orchestration Layer

ATLANTA, Dec. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trust Stamp (Nasdaq: IDAI), the Privacy-First Identity CompanyTM, today provides an update regarding the adoption of its low-code Orchestration Platform, which streamlines delivery and implementation of the Company’s proven AI-Powered technologies.

Since Trust Stamp’s announcement in January 2023, that 22 financial institutions were at various stages of implementing its Orchestration Layer, an additional 18 financial institutions have commenced the process of implementing the Orchestration Layer.

Andrew Gowasack, President of Trust Stamp, commented, “We are excited by the growing demand for our privacy-first, AI-powered technology from enterprises of all sizes across the financial sector from mid-sized community banks to a leading international bank and one of America’s largest life insurers. These institutions recognise the need to deploy cutting edge AI-Powered tools to combat fraud but want to do so in a low-friction manner that protects the data and privacy of their customers.”



Gowasack went on to state, “We are on track for our target of onboarding 45 or more financial institutions by the end of 2023 and we anticipate significant long-term usage based revenue starting in 2024."





About Trust Stamp

Trust Stamp the Privacy-First Identity CompanyTM, is a global provider of AI-powered identity services for use in multiple sectors including banking and finance, regulatory compliance, government, real estate, communications, and humanitarian services. Its technology empowers organizations with advanced biometric identity solutions that reduce fraud, protect personal data privacy, increase operational efficiency, and reach a broader base of users worldwide through its unique data transformation and comparison capabilities.

Located in six countries across North America, Europe, Asia, and Africa, Trust Stamp trades on the Nasdaq Capital Market (Nasdaq: IDAI). The company was founded in 2016 by Gareth Genner and Andrew Gowasack.

