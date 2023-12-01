Navitas Showcases High-power Semiconductors for EV, Solar & Industrial at Next-gen Munich Conference

Next-generation gallium nitride (GaN) and silicon carbide (SiC) technologies replace legacy silicon chips in high-performance motor drive, on-board & roadside chargers, solar inverters and energy storage systems, from 20 W to 20 MW.

TORRANCE, Calif., Dec. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Navitas Semiconductor (Nasdaq: NVTS), the industry leader in next-generation GaNFast™ gallium nitride (GaN) and GeneSiC™ silicon carbide (SiC) power semiconductors, announced today its participation in and sponsorship of the ‘Bodo's WBG Event’, taking place in Munich, Germany on December 12th and 13th, 2023.

Navitas is a pure-play wide bandgap (WBG) semiconductor supplier, having shipped 100 million GaN and 12 million SiC power devices. Navitas will showcase its latest technologies including Gen-4 GaNSense™ half-bridges optimized for motor drive, and Gen-3 Fast GeneSiC MOSFETs to drive growth in markets including EV, solar, energy storage, home appliance/industrial, and AI data center power.

December 12 th (times CET) 4.00 pm: Roundtable: Addressing challenges in the adoption of SiC and GaN WBG materials, with Dr. Ranbir Singh, EVP GeneSiC, Navitas. 5:30 pm: “Welcome Event” sponsored by Navitas.





8:00 am – 5:00 pm: Exhibition: Navitas’ next-gen GaNFast and GeneSiC technologies, with Nicola Franco, Field Applications Engineer, and Rob Weber, Sr. Director of Business Development. 9:00 am: “GaN Power IC Innovations for High-Frequency, High-Power Industrial Motor Drive”, by Alfred Hesener, Senior Director Industrial and Consumer Applications, Navitas. GaN power ICs now cover the entire power range available from a single-phase AC grid, up to 3.5 kW in Europe, and 8 kW in China. The significant increase in switching frequency, up to 6 times higher than Si IGBTs, coupled with improved control-loop bandwidth, results in size reduction and superior dynamic performance. Negligible switching losses lead to higher efficiency across the frequency range, reducing total losses by 66% compared to legacy IGBT solutions. Furthermore, heatsinks can be reduced in size or even eliminated. 10:15 am: “High-speed Gen-3 Fast GeneSiC Delivers Best-in-Class Efficiency from 300 – 800 kHz”, by Dr. Ranbir Singh, EVP GeneSiC, Navitas. Proprietary ‘trench-assisted planar gate technology’ represents a no-compromise, next-gen upgrade compared to legacy planar and trench SiC. It provides the lowest R DS(ON) shift over temperature and the highest system efficiency in real-life operating conditions, including 300-800 kHz ZVS CCM. 100% avalanche testing, easy paralleling, and extended short-circuit withstand time combine to deliver a robust, reliable, long-term solution.



Bodo's WBG Event is scheduled to take place from December 12th-13th at the Hilton Munich Airport Hotel, Terminalstraße Mitte 20, 85356 München-Flughafen, Germany.

About Navitas

Navitas Semiconductor (Nasdaq: NVTS) is the only pure-play, next-generation power-semiconductor company, founded in 2014. GaNFast™ power ICs integrate gallium nitride (GaN) power and drive, with control, sensing, and protection to enable faster charging, higher power density, and greater energy savings. Complementary GeneSiC™ power devices are optimized high-power, high-voltage, and high-reliability silicon carbide (SiC) solutions. Focus markets include EV, solar, energy storage, home appliance / industrial, data center, mobile and consumer. Over 185 Navitas patents are issued or pending. As of August 2023, over 100 million GaN and 12 million SiC units have been shipped, and with the industry’s first and only 20-year GaNFast warranty. Navitas was the world’s first semiconductor company to be CarbonNeutral®-certified.



Navitas Semiconductor, GaNFast, GaNSense, GeneSiC and the Navitas logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Navitas Semiconductor Limited and affiliates. All other brands, product names and marks are or may be trademarks or registered trademarks used to identify products or services of their respective owners.



