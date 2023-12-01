Southern Silver Exploration Corp. to Present at the Clean Energy and Precious Metals Virtual Investor Conference December 5th

Company invites individual and institutional investors, as well as advisors and analysts, to attend in person or online at VirtualInvestorConferences.com

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Southern Silver Exploration Corp. (OTCQX: SSVFF) based in Vancouver, focused on one of the world’s largest undeveloped Ag-Zn projects, the Cerro Las Minitas, project in Durango, Mexico, today announced that Rob Macdonald, VP Exploration, will present live at the Clean Energy and Precious Metals Virtual Investor Conference, hosted by VirtualInvestorConferences.com, on December 5th.



DATE: December 5th

TIME: 2:30 PM ET/ 11:30 AM ET

LINK: https://bit.ly/3rOONJH

Available for 1x1 meetings: December 4th/5th/6th

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the company questions in real-time. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

It is recommended that online investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

Learn more about the event at www.virtualinvestorconferences.com.

Recent Company Highlights

Recent resource update

Recent PEA

Updated PEA economics expect Q1, 2024

About Southern Silver Exploration Corp.

Southern Silver Exploration Corp. is an exploration and development company with a focus on the discovery of world-class mineral deposits either directly or through joint-venture relationships in mineral properties in major jurisdictions. Our specific emphasis is the 100%owned Cerro Las Minitas silver-lead-zinc project located in the heart of Mexico’s Faja de Plata, which hosts multiple world-class mineral deposits such as Penasquito, Los Gatos, San Martin, Naica and Pitarrilla. We have assembled a team of highly experienced technical, operational and transactional professionals to support our exploration efforts in developing the Cerro Las Minitas project into a premier, high-grade, silver-lead-zinc mine. Our property portfolio also includes two projects in southern New Mexico: the Oro porphyry/CRD copper gold project; and the Hermanas gold-silver vein project, where an application has been submitted for a drilling program.



Contacts:

Southern Silver Exploration Corp.

Jay Oness

VP Corporate Development

604-808-9479

joness@mnxltd.com

Virtual Investor Conferences

John M. Viglotti

SVP Corporate Services, Investor Access

OTC Markets Group

(212) 220-2221

johnv@otcmarkets.com