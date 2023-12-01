Blue Door Agency Becomes Agency of Record for Food and Beverage Ontario

Toronto-based marketing agency secures omnichannel marketing mandate for Ontario’s largest manufacturing sector

TORONTO, Dec. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toronto-based marketing agency, Blue Door Agency , proudly announced that it has been selected as the Agency of Record (AOR) by Food and Beverage Ontario (FBO) following a competitive RFP process earlier this year. The agency has been tasked with leading overarching strategy development, creative direction, and tactical execution for FBO’s workforce development initiative, CareersNow! .



Food and Beverage Ontario is a not-for-profit organization dedicated to advancing Ontario’s food and beverage processing industry. While this industry is the top manufacturing sector employer in Ontario, it is facing an employment gap of approximately 25,000 people by 2025. The CareersNOW! program was developed to attract and retain new talent for the critical and essential industry.

“We’re thrilled to be working with the incredible team at Blue Door to implement the largest marketing campaign we’ve had for CareersNOW! to date,” said Chris Conway, CEO of Food and Beverage Ontario. “As we continue to grow the CareersNOW! program and work towards filling the 25,000-person gap in the province’s workforce, we knew we needed strategic partners who could deliver across all facets of our marketing needs - from research to complete website development. In addition to extensive digital and OOH experience, Blue Door demonstrated direct experience in recruitment campaigns in the province, which set them apart from other bidders.”

Armed with research from Toronto-based market research firm Over/Zero , Blue Door designed a robust marketing campaign to attract job-seekers leveraging occupational benefits to working within the industry including purpose, balance, growth and mentorship. The campaign is anchored in programmatic display and META, while paid social and out-of-home advertising serve as amplifiers to ensure visibility.

“Our mandate with Food and Beverage Ontario is a significant milestone for Blue Door and highlights the calibre of our team’s talent and expertise across the marketing spectrum,” said Laura Silver, Founder and CEO, Blue Door Agency. “We are proud to be playing a critical role in this program and helping to create 25,000 new jobs by 2025.”

Blue Door was founded in 2017 by Laura Silver and has rapidly grown to one of the most sought-after marketing agencies in Canada. The agency is well known for its work with Longo’s where it has served as the Agency of Record since 2018. The agency recently signed a mandate with King Ursa and Timberland for its “Made From Fiona” initiative, and also represents Ripley’s Aquarium of Canada, Cavinona Wine Club, and Canadian Opera Company.

Founded in 2017, Blue Door is a Toronto-based agency employing Canada’s leading experts in marketing, communications, public relations, digital advertising, and branding. The agency operates across Canada and has direct experience across several sectors, including food and beverage, healthcare, technology, travel, retail, hospitality, and municipal services. Blue Door is known for its expertise with omnichannel campaigns and its ability to deliver across traditional media, digital advertising, and branding/design - all from under one roof.

CareersNOW! is Food and Beverage Ontario’s flagship workforce development initiative. Food and Beverage Ontario and its partners created CareersNOW! in 2020 to connect jobseekers and students with employers for career opportunities and development. Visit www.careersnow.ca .

Food and Beverage Ontario is the non-profit leadership organization for food and beverage processors across the province. Governed by an industry-led Board of Directors, Food and Beverage Ontario advocates for a robust business environment to ensure Canada continues to be a global leader in safe, premium food and beverage production for consumers at home and abroad.

