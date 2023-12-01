Clover Health Exits ACO REACH to Accelerate Path to Profitability

FRANKLIN, Tenn., Dec. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ: CLOV) (“Clover,” “Clover Health” or the “Company”), a physician enablement company committed to bringing access to great healthcare to everyone on Medicare, today announced that it has delivered notice to the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (“CMS”) that it will exit the CMS ACO REACH Program at the end of the 2023 performance year. Written notification will also be sent to all participating physicians in accordance with CMS requirements. The decision will have no impact on its ACO REACH beneficiaries, and Clover will continue to fulfill all of its obligations under the ACO REACH Program for the 2023 performance year.

Andrew Toy, Clover Health’s Chief Executive Officer, stated: “When we entered the ACO REACH business in 2021, we felt that expanding our platform to Original Medicare would have a number of benefits, including increasing the number of lives under Clover Assistant management and enabling us to rapidly increase the number of physicians we worked with directly. And, while we were successful in those goals, we have not seen a clear line to profitability in this business and it has also become quite clear that, over the same period of time, we have made far greater and swifter strides on our path to profitability in our Medicare Advantage insurance business.”

“We remain extremely excited about the success of our Medicare Advantage insurance business in 2023 and intend to focus our resources on building that business and continuing to invest in Clover Assistant as part of our path to profitability. We remain focused on our goal to deliver a sustainable, profitable Clover Heath to our members and investors. This is another step in that direction. As we have said previously, we continue to expect meaningful tailwinds in 2024 from a number of favorable drivers, including efficiencies from our previously announced partnership with UST HealthProof, our robust care management assets, and the continued maturation of Clover Assistant. Overall, this narrower focus gives us even greater optimism that Clover Health can deliver profitability on an Adjusted EBITDA basis for full-year 2024.”

