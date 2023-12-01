NeuroPace and the RNS System Showcased at the 77th American Epilepsy Society (AES) Annual Meeting

RNS System featured in over 50 Scientific Presentations and Posters

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Dec. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NeuroPace, Inc. (Nasdaq: NPCE), a commercial-stage medical device company focused on transforming the lives of people living with epilepsy, today announced that the Company will have a substantial presence at the 77th American Epilepsy Society Annual Meeting (AES 2023), to be held in Orlando, Florida and virtually from December 1-5, 2023.



“The Society’s annual meeting is the largest conference in the field of epilepsy in the U.S.,” said Martha Morrell, M.D., NeuroPace’s Chief Medical Officer. “We look forward to collaborating with the many healthcare providers, scientists, and others from all over the world who are gathering in Orlando to promote better outcomes for people with epilepsy. We will host various presentations and events highlighting our RNS System and look forward to engaging with the broader scientific community in the epilepsy field.”

Over 50 original scientific presentations and posters regarding the RNS System will be presented throughout the meeting, as well as a number of general meeting sessions that include how the RNS System provides an important therapy option for the treatment of drug resistant epilepsy. These presentations, posters, and events involve key opinion leaders as well as early career scientists and clinicians, all of whom aim to improve the lives of patients living with drug-resistant epilepsy.

Presentation & Event Details:

Fellows Networking Reception:

Practical Advice for Building an Advanced Neuromodulation Practice Post-Fellowship

Date/Time: December 1, 2023, from 6:30pm-8:30pm ET

Product Theater:

How Responsive Neuromodulation is Informing Future Epilepsy Treatment

Applying Responsive Neuromodulation for Generalized Epilepsies: Breakthrough RCT in IGE Treatment and Exploration of LGS

Date/Time: December 2, 2023, from 2:30pm-3:00pm ET

Location: Product Theater, Exhibit Hall, Orange County Convention Center

Exploiting the iEEG: Future Artificial Intelligence Applications to Revolutionize Neuromodulation

Date/Time: December 2, 2023, from 3:00pm-3:30pm ET

Location: Product Theater, Exhibit Hall, Orange County Convention Center

NeuroPace will also host several dinner sessions on topics such as using SEEG to inform corticothalamic neuromodulation and providing the RNS System as a potential option for patients without intracranical monitoring.

About NeuroPace, Inc.

Based in Mountain View, Calif., NeuroPace is a commercial-stage medical device company focused on transforming the lives of people living with epilepsy by reducing or eliminating the occurrence of debilitating seizures. Its novel and differentiated RNS System is the first and only commercially available, brain-responsive platform that delivers personalized, real-time treatment at the seizure source. This platform can drive a better standard of care for patients living with drug-resistant epilepsy and has the potential to offer a more personalized solution and improved outcomes to the large population of patients suffering from other brain disorders.

Forward Looking Statements

In addition to background and historical information, this press release contains “forward-looking statements” based on NeuroPace’s current expectations, forecasts and beliefs, including among other things, the statements related to information being presented at the AES annual meeting about the RNS System and the benefits of the RNS System. These forward-looking statements are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks, and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Actual outcomes and results could differ materially due to a number of factors. These and other risks and uncertainties include those described more fully in the section titled “Risk Factors” and “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operation” and elsewhere in NeuroPace’s public filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the period ended September 30, 2023 filed with the SEC on November 6, 2023, as well as any other reports that it may file with the SEC in the future. Forward-looking statements contained in this announcement are based on information available to NeuroPace as of the date hereof. NeuroPace undertakes no obligation to update such information except as required under applicable law. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing NeuroPace’s views as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release and should not be relied upon as a prediction of future events. In light of the foregoing, investors are urged not to rely on any forward-looking statement in reaching any conclusion or making any investment decision about any securities of NeuroPace.

Investor Contact:

Jeremy Feffer

Managing Director

LifeSci Advisors

jfeffer@lifesciadvisors.com