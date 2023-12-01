Lynx Air launches service between Toronto and Fort Myers

Lynx is celebrating with a seat sale offering up to 35 per cent off all US routes

TORONTO, Dec. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lynx Air’s (Lynx) inaugural flight to the Fort Myers area takes off today from Toronto Pearson International Airport (YYZ) to Southwest Florida International Airport (RSW). Canada’s ultra-affordable airline will operate four flights per week between Toronto and Fort Myers, flying brand-new Boeing 737 aircraft.



Today’s launch marks the continued US expansion of Lynx for the winter months. The airline already operates flights between Toronto and Orlando, Tampa Bay, Phoenix, and Los Angeles. All of these destinations are now on sale. Lynx flies more than 21,500 seats per week across its North American network to and from Toronto, representing a growth of more than 250 per cent from last year. This summer, Lynx established a pilot and cabin crew base in Toronto to support this growth, creating 101 new jobs in the region.

"Toronto has emerged as our fastest-growing hub, primarily due to a longstanding gap in affordable air travel options. The city has endured high airfares for a long time and was underserved by low-cost carriers. We are proud to be the only low-cost carrier connecting Toronto and Fort Myers, and we are dedicated to making travel accessible and enjoyable. Whether you're seeking outdoor adventures or a tranquil retreat on sun-soaked beaches, Lynx ensures an exceptional flying experience at an unbelievably affordable price," stated Vijay Bathija, CCO of Lynx Air.

"We are proud to have been a partner in Lynx’s substantial growth from Toronto Pearson over the last year,” said Kurush Minocher, Executive Director, Customer Experience and Airline Relations at the Greater Toronto Airports Authority. “Fort Myers will be Lynx’s fifth transborder destination from Toronto, providing our passengers with increased choice to this top warm weather destination.”

“We want to extend Lynx Air a warm welcome from Southwest Florida International Airport (RSW),” said Ben Siegel, CPA, C.M., Executive Director of the Lee County Port Authority. “Today, Lynx launches its first nonstop flight into Fort Myers from Toronto, Canada (YYZ), a popular destination for residents and visitors coming to Southwest Florida, which will be a great new low-cost option for travelers to enjoy.”

Sale Details

Fares between Toronto and Fort Myers start at $111*, one way, including taxes and fees. To celebrate today’s inaugural flight, Lynx has launched a limited time seat sale offering up to 35 per cent off base fares on all Transborder routes. The sale starts on December 1 and ends at 11:59 PM EDT on December 3, 2023, and can be accessed with the promo code “FLORIDA”. For complete schedule and sale details and to book an ultra-affordable fare, visit FlyLynx.com.

Lynx’s US Schedule Toronto

Effective Date Frequency Departure Station Arrival Station 1-Dec-23 Four frequencies per week



Toronto Pearson International (YYZ) Fort Myers (RSW) 1-Dec-23 Four frequencies per week Fort Myers (RSW) Toronto Pearson International (YYZ)



Please note that dates are subject to change. Visit the website for full schedule details.

* Available for a limited time; fares are accurate at the time of release and include taxes and fees, restrictions apply.

