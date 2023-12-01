Submit Release
Infinera to Participate in the Raymond James TMT and Consumer Conference

SAN JOSE, Calif., Dec. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Infinera (NASDAQ: INFN) announced today that it will participate in the following webcasted investor conference:

        Raymond James TMT and Consumer Conference
        Date: Monday, December 4, 2023
        Presentation: 3:25pm EDT / 12:25pm PDT
        Speakers: David Heard, CEO; Amitabh Passi, VP of Investor Relations
        Webcast: https://wsw.com/webcast/rj128/infn/1599549 as well as investors.infinera.com and click on “Events & Presentations”

Contacts:

Infinera Media:
Anna Vue
Tel. +1 (916) 595-8157
avue@infinera.com

Infinera Investors:
Amitabh Passi
Tel. +1 (669) 295-1489
apassi@infinera.com

About Infinera
Infinera is a global supplier of innovative open optical networking solutions and advanced optical semiconductors that enable carriers, cloud operators, governments, and enterprises to scale network bandwidth, accelerate service innovation, and automate network operations. Infinera solutions deliver industry-leading economics and performance in long-haul, submarine, data center interconnect, and metro transport applications. To learn more about Infinera, visit www.infinera.com, follow us on X and LinkedIn, and subscribe for updates.

Infinera and the Infinera logo are registered trademarks of Infinera Corporation.


