UM and other universities in GBA receive national and Guangdong education achievement awards for their MOOC-based collective development model

MACAU, December 1 - The University of Macau (UM) and the participating universities of the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area Universities Online Open Course Alliance received a second prize of the National Education Achievement Award by the Ministry of Education, and a first prize of the 10th Guangdong Education Achievement Award (Higher Education) by the Department of Education of Guangdong Province for their implementation of the massive online open course (MOOC) based collective development model.

The participating universities, which include UM, the Chinese University of Hong Kong, Sun Yat-Sen University, South China University of Technology, South China Normal University, and Southern Medical University, offer various types of online open courses through the MOOC-based collective development model. The model aims to promote the recognition of credits for online open courses within and between universities, facilitate the integration of online and offline teaching, and enable the sharing of quality teaching and learning resources. Katrine Wong, director of the Centre for Teaching and Learning Enhancement, received the award on behalf of UM.

Established in 2018, the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area Universities Online Open Course Alliance focuses on developing quality online open courses, establishing an interconnected online open course platform, and providing free online open courses to enhance the public’s science and cultural literacy.