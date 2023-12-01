Nostalgia of Macao – “Evolution of Advertising” Exhibition of History of Advertising opens at IAM Gallery

MACAU, December 1 - Facilitated and co-organised by the Municipal Affairs Bureau (IAM), and organised by the Association of Advertising Agents of Macau, Nostalgia of Macao – “Evolution of Advertising” Exhibition of History of Advertising is officially inaugurated today (1st December). It is the most comprehensive exhibition of history of advertising in Macao in terms of the content covered, showing the development and evolution of advertising industry since 1950s through the display of special installations and multi-media replication.

IAM has been encouraging civil society associations to organise series of exhibitions under the theme of “Nostalgia of Macao”. “Evolution of Advertising” Exhibition of History of Advertising, which is well-planned by the Association of Advertising Agents of Macau as the grand finale exhibition of the year, brings together precious exhibits that span seventy years. With “poetry, emotions, paintings, and sentiments” as the main axis that goes through the whole exhibition, the exhibition areas consist of “Poetry on Old Paper – The Paper Media Era that Follows the Past and Heralds the Future”, “Love at Street Corners – The Rise of Outdoor Advertising”, “Moving Tableaux - Changes Brought by Visual Design”, and “Lingering Charm — The Impact of Electronic Communication Technologies on Advertising”, which lead visitors to explore the past and present development of Macao’s advertising industry. They can enjoy nostalgic neon signs, outdoor advertising models of the past, classic metal calendars, advertising flyers of well-known companies, old theater and TV advertisements, etc., and get a glimpse of the living habits of the people in old Macao.

IAM hopes that the exhibition can help the younger generation learn more about old Macao, its old events and old objects, increase their understanding of the city’s history, and thereby enhance their sense of identity and belonging. The exhibition takes place at IAM Gallery from now until 3 March 2024, from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily. There are also guided tours on 16 December 2023, 6 January, 20 January, and 3 February 2024, from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. Registration in advance is required. For enquiries and registration, the public may call 6699 8522.