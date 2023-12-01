Flash News: OKX Lists Bounce Platform's AUCTION Token on its Perpetual Market, Enables Margin Trading and Savings

Submit Release
Nassau, The Bahamas, Dec. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OKX, a leading crypto exchange and Web3 technology company, has issued updates for December 1, 2023.

OKX today listed decentralized auction platform Bounce's AUCTION token on its perpetual market at 08:00 (UTC). In addition to the USDT-margined AUCTION/USDT perpetual swap with up to 50x leverage, OKX also enabled margin trading and Simple Earn for the token on the same day, at the same time.

OKX also recently listed the INJ token on its perpetual market on November 30 at 12:00 (UTC).

About OKX

OKX is a leading global crypto exchange and innovative Web3 company. Trusted by more than 50 million global users, OKX is known for being the fastest and most reliable crypto trading app for traders everywhere.

As a top partner of English Premier League champions Manchester City FC, McLaren Formula 1, Olympian Scotty James, and F1 driver Daniel Ricciardo, OKX aims to supercharge the fan experience with new engagement opportunities. OKX is also the top partner of the Tribeca Festival as part of an initiative to bring more creators into web3.

The OKX Wallet is the platform's latest offering for people looking to explore the world of NFTs and the metaverse while trading GameFi and DeFi tokens.

OKX is committed to transparency and security and publishes its Proof of Reserves on a monthly basis.

To learn more about OKX, download our app or visit: okx.com

