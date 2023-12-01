Flash News: OKX Lists Bounce Platform's AUCTION Token on its Perpetual Market, Enables Margin Trading and Savings

Nassau, The Bahamas, Dec. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OKX , a leading crypto exchange and Web3 technology company, has issued updates for December 1, 2023.

OKX Lists Bounce Platform's AUCTION Token on its Perpetual Market, Enables Margin Trading and Savings



OKX today listed decentralized auction platform Bounce 's AUCTION token on its perpetual market at 08:00 (UTC). In addition to the USDT-margined AUCTION/USDT perpetual swap with up to 50x leverage, OKX also enabled margin trading and Simple Earn for the token on the same day, at the same time.



OKX also recently listed the INJ token on its perpetual market on November 30 at 12:00 (UTC).



