Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Corporation Announces a Special Dividend, Bringing the 2023 YTD Total to $0.99/Share, a 4.2% Increase in 2023 vs. 2022 Total Dividends

Also Announces December 2023 and Q1/2024 Dividends

TORONTO, Dec. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Corporation (the "Corporation") (TSX: FC) is pleased to announce: (i) 2023 Special Dividend; (ii) December 2023 Dividend; and (iii) Q1/2024 Dividends.



SPECIAL DIVIDEND – 4.2% INCREASE OVER 2022 TOTAL DIVIDENDS

The Corporation is pleased to announce an estimated 2023 special year-end cash dividend (the “Special Dividend”) on its outstanding common shares of $0.054 per share. This special dividend represents a significant increase over the $0.014 per share special dividend declared and paid at the end of 2022. Overall, for 2023, the Corporation will have declared and paid total dividends of $0.99 per share, which is a 4.2% increase over the $0.95 per share declared and paid for 2022. The precise amount of the Special Dividend will be confirmed prior to the payment date. The Special Dividend recognizes that the (estimated) annual income generated in 2023 is expected to exceed the regular monthly dividends paid to holders of common shares. The Special Dividend is not indicative of future performance by the Corporation.

DECEMBER 2023 DIVIDEND

The Corporation is also pleased to announce that it has declared and approved its monthly cash dividend on its outstanding common shares for December 2023 of $0.078 per share. Combined with the Special Dividend, these cash dividends, totaling an estimated $0.132 per share, are payable on or about January 15, 2024, to holders of shares of record at the close of business on December 31, 2023.

Q1/2024 DIVIDENDS

The Corporation is also pleased to announce that its board of directors has declared and approved monthly cash dividends of $0.078 per share payable on such dates as are set out below to holders of common shares of record at the close of business on each date as follows:



Record Date

January 31, 2024

February 29, 2024

March 31, 2024

Dividend Payment Date

February 15, 2024

March 15, 2024

April 17, 2024



ABOUT THE CORPORATION

Where Mortgage Deals Get Done®

The Corporation, through its mortgage banker, Firm Capital Corporation, is a non-bank lender providing residential and commercial short-term bridge and conventional real estate financing, including construction, mezzanine and equity investments. The Corporation's investment objective is the preservation of shareholders' equity, while providing shareholders with a stable stream of monthly dividends from investments. The Corporation achieves its investment objectives through investments in selected niche markets that are under-serviced by large lending institutions. Lending activities to date continue to develop a diversified mortgage portfolio, producing a stable return to shareholders. The Corporation is a Mortgage Investment Corporation (MIC) as defined in the Income Tax Act (Canada). Accordingly, the Corporation is not taxed on income provided that its taxable income is paid to its shareholders in the form of dividends within 90 days after December 31 each year. Such dividends are generally treated by shareholders as interest income, so that each shareholder is in the same position as if the mortgage investments made by the Corporation had been made directly by the shareholder. Full reports of the financial results of the Corporation for the year are outlined in the audited financial statements and the related management discussion and analysis of the Corporation, available on the SEDAR website at www.sedar.com. In addition, supplemental information is available on the Corporation's website at www.firmcapital.com.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws including, among others, statements concerning our estimated Special Dividend, our objectives, our strategies to achieve those objectives, our performance, our mortgage portfolio and our dividends, as well as statements with respect to management’s beliefs, estimates, and intentions, and similar statements concerning anticipated future events, results, circumstances, performance or expectations that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements generally can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “outlook”, “objective”, “may”, “will”, “expect”, “intent”, “estimate”, “anticipate”, “believe”, “should”, “plans” or “continue” or similar expressions suggesting future outcomes or events. Such forward-looking statements reflect management’s current beliefs and are based on information currently available to management.

These statements are not guarantees of future performance and are based on our estimates and assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties, including those described in our most recent Annual Information Form under “Risk Factors” (a copy of which can be obtained at www.sedar.com), which could cause our actual results and performance to differ materially from the forward-looking statements contained in this circular. Those risks and uncertainties include, among others, risks associated with public health crisis; liquidity and price fluctuation of our common shares; dependence on the Corporation's manager and the mortgage banker; potential conflicts of interest; dilution; no guaranteed return; credit risk; interest rate risk; environmental matters associated with our business; availability of investments; reliance on the directors; borrowing; limited sources of borrowing; risks related to the renewal of mortgages comprising our investment portfolio; risks related to the composition of our investment portfolio; subordinated and subsequent debt financing; investment risk for land mortgage investments; reliance on borrowers; litigation risks; ability to manage growth; change in legislation; cyber risk; our convertible debentures; and qualification as a mortgage investment corporation. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list is not exhaustive. Although the forward-looking information continued in this new release is based upon what management believes are reasonable assumptions, there can be no assurance that actual results and performance will be consistent with these forward-looking statements.

All forward-looking statements in this news release are qualified by these cautionary statements. Except as required by applicable law, the Corporation undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

