Dr. Michael Armour of Strategic Leadership Development International to be Featured on Close Up Radio

DALLAS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, December 1, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- For decades, Mike Armour (or Doctor Mike, as he is popularly known) has compiled an exceptional leadership record in far-ranging fields of endeavor. He is a multi-dimensional achiever, and it consistently puts him in demand as an executive coach, business advisor and trainer-- focused on management, leadership, cultural transformation and other aspects of enhancing performance at both individual and organizational levels. He holds a PhD from UCLA, among other degrees, and has been honored for both the work he did in past capacities, and what he does at his flagship company Strategic Leadership Development International (SDLI).

Many of the client successes at that firm relate to developing leadership skills and capabilities. In his December show, Dr. Mike is going to talk about a particular aspect of that – personal influence, and what it can mean when a leader is attempting to get priorities accomplished (whether by their direct managerial reports or by more diversified and tiered team members.

“If you were born with the ability to change someone’s perspective or emotions, never waste that gift. It is one of the most powerful gifts God can give – the ability to influence.” These are the wise words of Shannon L Alder, an acclaimed author and therapist. Like Dr. Mike, she believes that leaders can exert their personal influence to sell ideas, motivate people, and rally support for decisions. And that is just a taste of what one’s influence can ignite. You will learn much more by listening to the radio show.

Dr. Mike will discuss being engaging, having authoritative knowledge, past successes, and other aspects of influence that are essential to sound leadership. He will guide us step-by-step through The Seven Avenues of Influence and talk about strategies for building up one’s influence. A central theme, which is also in the title of his bestselling book, is trust. Dr. Michael Armor issued the second edition of Leadership and the Power of Trust in 2020(the original was in 2008) and it rapidly rose to the top of Amazon’s charts. The book’s ISBN number is 097993981X.

In the course of his career, Dr. Mike has coached hundreds of executives, managers, and entrepreneurs and trained people across four continents. He has spoken before nearly as many corporate audiences. At one time, was also involved in the clergy. His own success, likeability, and personal influence are therefore pretty clear! By listening to his show, you might latch onto some of his magnetic personality and stellar ideas.

Close Up ratio will feature Doctor Mike Armour in a series of interviews with Jim Masters on Mondays, December 4th 11th and 18th, each one at 2:00pm EST

For more information about Doctor Mike and his leadership coaching please visit www.leaderperfect.com