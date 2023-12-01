Microturbines Market Size to be Worth USD 209.6 million by 2031, with Notable CAGR of 8.6%| Transparency Market Research, Inc.

The global microturbines market is expected to grow as a result of the growing need for clean energy and the strict laws put in place by governments throughout the globe to reduce emissions.

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, Dec. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transparency Market Research Inc. - The global microturbines market was estimated at a value of US$ 91.8 million in 2021. It is anticipated to register an 8.6% CAGR from 2022 to 2031 and by 2031, the market is likely to attain US$ 209.6 million by 2031.

In recent years, microturbines have become a highly preferred method of generating electricity due to their superior performance, low exhaust pollution levels, and lack of need for costly exhaust cleanup. Micro-grids and mini-grids that are created with microturbine grid technology can supply power to isolated areas.

In order to meet the growing need for sustainable energy, a number of businesses in the global microturbines market are utilizing a variety of tactics to optimize the features and advantages offered by this cutting-edge technology.

Download Sample PDF of the Report: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=1545

Market Trends for Microturbines

The industrial category accounted for a significant 54.7% of the global microturbine market in terms of end users in 2021. Due to an increase in demand for microturbines for CHP applications in the industrial sector, it is predicted to continue to be the leading category during the projection period. The oil and gas sector relies heavily on microturbines. They are employed in both onshore and offshore oil and gas applications.

In 2021, the combined heat and power category accounted for a significant 60.6% of the worldwide market in terms of application. This is because microturbines can give end users of these turbines a financial benefit in addition to the high efficiencies they can attain when used for CHP applications. A very effective CHP system can increase fuel efficiency and lower end consumers' net utility expenses overall. The market statistics for microturbines are driven by several variables.

Global Microturbines Market: Key Players

A substantial investment in research and development results in the launch of innovative microturbine technologies that support a wide range of distributed energy generating applications. Partnerships and collaborations with a strategic focus expand market reach and encourage the creation of all-encompassing energy solutions. Competitive products are ensured with a focus on efficiency improvements and technical breakthroughs.

Businesses launch marketing campaigns to raise awareness of the advantages of microturbines for decentralized power generation. Sustained development and profitability in the worldwide microturbines market are facilitated by responding to changing energy landscapes and particular market demands. The following companies are well-known participants in the global microturbines market:

Capstone Turbine Corporation

Ansaldo Energia

TurboTech Precision Engineering Pvt. Ltd.

Aurelia Turbines Oy

Bowman Power,

FlexEnergy.

Bladon Jets

ICR Turbine Engine Corporation (ICRTec)

Micro Turbines Technology BV

247 Solar

Key Findings of the Market Report

Microturbines may produce power more affordable than traditional/conventional ways because of their high efficiency.

The government offers financial incentives to end users that generate energy for remote operations and applications.

Governments in North America and Europe to assist consumers in obtaining guaranteed low-cost power generation currently provide financial plans and capital subsidy incentives.

Microturbine technology has been deployed more quickly thanks to the government ITC, which also sends a strong message to the microturbine manufacturing sector to keep funding research and development and grow its workforce and manufacturing base in the United States.

Customization Request for the Research Report: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=CR&rep_id=1545

Global Market for Microturbines: Regional Outlook

Various reasons are propelling the growth of the microturbines market throughout the region. These are:

In 2021, North America accounted for a significant portion of the market with 43.6%. Over the course of the forecast period, the market in the area is anticipated to rise at a noteworthy rate. This is mostly due to the region's growing adoption of distributed energy generation and the increase in oil and gas output.

In terms of market value, the United States dominates the microturbine industry in North America. Microturbines, another kind of distributed generating technology, and CHP applications are supported by the government and governed by regulations in the region.

Global Microturbines Market Segmentation

Power Rating

12 - 50 KW

51 - 250 KW

Above 250 KW

Application

Combined Heat & Power

Standby Power

End User

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Buy this Premium Research Report @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/checkout.php?rep_id=1545<ype=S

More Trending Reports by Transparency Market Research –

Hydro Turbine Market - The global market was valued at USD 2.2 Bn in 2021 and it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.0 % from 2022 to 2031 and reach USD 3.6 Bn by the end of 2031

Alternate Marine Power Market - The industry was valued at USD 944.72 Mn in 2021 and it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 11.2 % from 2022 to 2031 and reach USD 2.7 Bn by the end of 2031

About Transparency Market Research

Transparency Market Research, a global market research company registered at Wilmington, Delaware, United States, provides custom research and consulting services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insights for thousands of decision makers. Our experienced team of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools & techniques to gather and analyses information.

Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

Contact: