Leather Goods Market Report With Massive Data and Availability to Hamper the Industry Growth By 2023-2030
Global leather goods market was valued at US$ 2932.5 Billion in 2021 in terms of revenue, exhibiting a CAGR of 5.18% during the forecast period (2022 to 2030).BURLINGAME, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, December 1, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The leather goods market is estimated for 2023 for the forecast period 2023-2030, as highlighted in a new report published by Coherent Market Insights.
Market Overview:
The leather goods market consists of various leather products used for personal and professional purposes. Key products include bags, belts, wallets, and other fashion accessories made from genuine and synthetic leather.
Market Dynamics:
The leather goods market is expected to witness high growth owing to increasing demand for luxury leather goods across the world. Rising disposable income and changing lifestyles have boosted the demand for premium bags, wallets, and accessories made from premium leather. Furthermore, the increasing working professional population demanding briefcases, laptop bags, and folders made from leather to enhance their persona is also contributing to the growth of the market. Growing focus of millennial and generation Z toward fashionable leather products is another key factor fueling the market growth during the forecast period.
Request Sample Copy of the Report @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-sample/1439
Top Key Players are Covered in this Report:
★ LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE
★ Kering S.A.
★ Adidas AG
★ Hermès International S.A
★ Dolce & Gabbana Luxembourg S.à.r.l.
★ Overseas Leather Goods Company Pvt Ltd
★ Will Leather Goods
★ Chanel International B.V.
★ Prada S.p.A
★ Ralph Lauren Corporation
Detailed Segmentation
Segmentation by Type
★ Footwear
★ Luggage
★ Wallets & Purses
★ Apparel
★ Others
Segmentation by Distribution Channel:
★ Hypermarkets
★ Supermarkets
★ Convenience Stores
★ Online Stores
★ Others
Segmentation by Region
The global Leather Goods market has five main regional segments, divided by geographic region. These regions are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East-Africa, and Latin America.
You Can Purchase Complete Report @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/buy-now/1439
Two Major Market Drivers for the Leather Goods Market: Increasing Demand for Premium and Luxury Leather Products
The global demand for premium and luxury leather products such as leather bags, wallets, belts, shoes and accessories has been growing significantly over the past few years. Consumers nowadays are more willing to spend on high quality leather goods that offer superior craftsmanship, durability and fashion appeal. Many luxury brands like Louis Vuitton, Gucci, Prada, Fendi etc have observed rise in sales of their exclusive leather collections. The status symbol value associated with premium leather items attracts consumers with high disposable incomes across regions.
Rising Prominence of Ethically Sourced and Eco-Friendly Leather Products
With growing consciousness about animal welfare and environmental protection, many consumers now prefer leather goods that are sourced through ethical means. Leather manufacturers are actively promoting their credentials of sourcing leather through sustainable practices like vegetable tanning which reduces pollution. Some companies also showcase proper care of livestock and humane methods of animal slaughtering. This focus on ethical and sustainable sourcing is supporting demand growth for eco-friendly leather options and benefitting brands with transparent supply chains.
One Major Market Restrain for the Leather Goods Market: Vulnerability to Raw Material Price Volatility
The prices of raw hides and skins that serve as key raw materials for leather production are dependent on livestock production cycles and global trade dynamics. Any disruption in raw material supplies due to issues like disease outbreaks among livestock or international trade conflicts can significantly impact their prices in the global market. Since leather goods manufacturing has low material substitution flexibility, volatility in input costs poses a major challenge. When raw material prices surge, manufacturers may have to transfer higher costs to customers by raising leather product prices. This restrains the competitiveness and affordability of leather goods in times of raw material price instability.
One Major Market Opportunity for the Leather Goods Market: Growing E-commerce Sales of Leather Goods
With rising internet and smartphone penetration worldwide, online channels are emerging as an important opportunity for leather goods businesses. Today’s consumers extensively research and compare various products online before making purchase decisions. They also show higher preference for convenience of online shopping over visiting brick-and-mortar stores. Leather goods manufacturers and retailers are leveraging various digital marketing strategies and e-commerce platforms to boost their online visibility and sales. The e-commerce opportunity is driving them to offer wider assortments, competitive pricing and efficient delivery to cater to modern online shoppers. This presents a lucrative avenue to drive future revenue growth.
One Major Upcoming Trend in the Leather Goods Market: Increasing Adoption of Vegetably-Tanned Leather
With sustainability becoming a key purchasing criterion, vegetably-tanned leather is gaining traction as an eco-friendly alternative to chrome-tanned leather. Vegetably-tanned leather involves using plant-based tanning agents like quebracho instead of chemicals like chromium sulphate during the leather production process. This makes it more environment-friendly as it generates less hazardous waste. Many conscious consumers are now willing to pay premium for products featuring vegetable-tanned leather which needs less water and energy. Top brands are also promoting their leather collections made from natural plant-tanned leather. This trend is expected to shape preferences in the leather goods industry going forward.
We Offer Customized Report, Click Here @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-customization/1439
The report answers a number of crucial questions, including:
✦ Which companies dominate the global Leather Goods market?
✦ What current trends will influence the market over the next few years?
✦ What are the market’s opportunities, obstacles, and driving forces?
✦ What predictions for the future can help with strategic decision-making?
✦ What advantages does market research offer businesses?
✦ Which particular market segments should industry players focus on in order to take advantage of the most recent technical advancements?
✦ What is the anticipated growth rate for the Leather Goods market economy globally?
Table of Contents with Major Points:
1. Executive Summary
1.1. Market Snapshot
1.2. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2023-2030 (USD Billion)
1.2.1. By Region, 2023-2030 (USD Billion)
1.2.2. By Type, 2023-2030 (USD Billion)
1.2.3. By Application, 2023-2030 (USD Billion)
1.2.4. By Verticles, 2023-2030 (USD Billion)
1.3. Key Trends
1.4. Estimation Methodology
1.5. Research Assumption
2. Global Market Definition and Scope
2.1. Objective of the Study
2.2. Market Definition & Scope
2.2.1. Scope of the Study
2.2.2. Industry Evolution
2.3. Years Considered for the Study
2.4. Currency Conversion Rates
3. Global Market Dynamics
3.1. Market Impact Analysis (2023-2030)
3.1.1. Market Drivers
3.1.2. Market Challenges
3.1.3. Market Opportunities
4. Global Market Industry Analysis
4.1. Porter’s 5 Force Model
4.1.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.1.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers
4.1.3. Threat of New Entrants
4.1.4. Threat of Substitutes
4.1.5. Competitive Rivalry
4.1.6. Futuristic Approach to Porter’s 5 Force Model (2023-2030)
4.2. PEST Analysis
4.2.1. Political
4.2.2. Economical
4.2.3. Social
4.2.4. Technological
4.3. Investment Adoption Model
4.4. Analyst Recommendation & Conclusion
5. Global Market, by Type
5.1. Market Snapshot
5.2. By Type, Performance – Potential Analysis
5.3. Global Leather Goods Market Estimates & Forecasts by Type 2023-2030 (USD Billion)
5.4. Sub-Segment Analysis
6. Global Market, by Application
6.1. Market Snapshot
6.2. By Application, Performance – Potential Analysis
6.3. Global Leather Goods Market Estimates & Forecasts by Application 2023-2030 (USD Billion)
6.4. Sub-Segment Analysis
6.4.1. Others
7. Global Market, by Verticles
7.1. Market Snapshot
7.2. By Verticles, Performance – Potential Analysis
7.3. Global Leather Goods Market Estimates & Forecasts by Verticles 2023-2030 (USD Billion)
7.4. Sub-Segment Analysis
8. Global Leather Goods Market, Regional Analysis
8.1. Regional Market Snapshot
8.2. North America Leather Goods Market
8.3. Europe Leather Goods Market Snapshot
8.4. Asia-Pacific Leather Goods Market Snapshot
8.5. Latin America Leather Goods Market Snapshot
8.6. Rest of The World Leather Goods Market
9. Competitive Intelligence
9.1. Top Market Strategies
9.2. Company Profiles
9.2.1. Keyplayer1
9.2.1.1. Key In Duration
9.2.1.2. Overview
9.2.1.3. Financial (Subject to Data Availability)
9.2.1.4. Product Summary
9.2.1.5. Recent Developments
10. Research Process
10.1. Research Process
10.1.1. Data Mining
10.1.2. Analysis
10.1.3. Market Estimation
10.1.4. Validation
10.1.5. Publishing
10.2. Research Attributes
…..
About Us:
Coherent Market Insights is a global market intelligence and consulting organization that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. We are known for our actionable insights and authentic reports in various domains including aerospace and defense, agriculture, food and beverages, automotive, chemicals and materials, and virtually all domains and an exhaustive list of sub-domains under the sun. We create value for clients through our highly reliable and accurate reports. We are also committed in playing a leading role in offering insights in various sectors post-COVID-19 and continue to deliver measurable, sustainable results for our clients.
Contact Us:
Mr. Shah
Coherent Market Insights Pvt. Ltd.
+1 206-701-6702
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn