Combat Dressing Market Spurs as Demand from Various End-Use Industries Grows|Z-Medica, Israeli First Aid, Celeox Medical
Combat dressing, also referred to as field or battle dressing, are the bandages used during severe case of injuries and wounds (blast and gunshots)BURLINGAME, CALIFORNIA , UNITED STATES, December 1, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Market Overview:
Combat dressings are emergency medical supplies used during military operations to stabilize injuries such as gunshot wounds, lacerations, and puncture wounds until definitive medical care can be provided. They help control severe bleeding and prevent infection.
Market Dynamics:
The combat dressing market is driven by rising military modernization initiatives undertaken by various countries globally. Various nations are extensively investing in modernizing their armed forces with advanced weaponry and equipment. For instance, according to the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI), global military expenditure reached an all-time high of USD 2 trillion in 2021. Furthermore, the rising incidences of armed conflicts, territorial disputes, and geopolitical tensions are also fueling the demand for combat medical supplies like combat dressings to treat injured soldiers. Another key factor expected to propel market growth is the increasing adoption of advanced wound care materials by defense forces to control bleeding and prevent infections on the battlefield.
Market Size and Growing Need of Wound Care is the Key Driver for Combat Dressing Market
The global combat dressing market size was valued at USD XX million in 2018 and expected to reach USD XX billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of XX% over the forecast period. The increasing number of traumatic wounds during military operations and terrorist activities have led to the growing adoption of combat dressings for wound care management. As combat dressing offer faster healing and help control hemorrhage during battlefield conditions, the demand for effective wound care products has significantly increased. Moreover, growing military spending by major countries and ongoing R&D activities to develop advanced combat dressings are fueling the market growth.
Rising Instances of Product Recalls is a Major Restrain for the Market
Product recalls pose as a major challenge for players operating in the combat dressing market. Frequent cases of product recalls due to quality issues can undermine customer confidence and brand reputation. For instance, in 2018, one of the leading players issued a voluntary recall of certain lot numbers of combat gauze dressings due to compromised product sterility. Such incidents compel regulatory authorities to strengthen regulations for combat dressing which in turn increases compliance costs for manufacturers. Additionally, lengthy approval times for new products also act as a restraint. However, companies are focusing on implementing stringent quality protocols to reduce recalls which will help mitigate this restrain over the forecast period.
Development of Advanced Hemostatic Dressings presents Significant Opportunity
The development of advanced hemostatic dressings, such as fibrin sealants, chitosan-based, and collagen-based dressings offers lucrative opportunities for combat dressing manufacturers. Hemostatic dressings help control severe bleeding more effectively by attracting platelets and coagulation factors. They accelerate the formation of blood clots and allow officers on the battlefield to provide rapid wound care. Many players are conducting clinical research to develop next-gen hemostatic dressings that are more efficacious than traditional methods such as compression and bandages. The rising adoption of hemostatic dressings for military healthcare is expected to present major growth opportunities.
Increasing Preference for Non-Conventional Combat Dressing Materials will Drive Future Market Trends
The combat dressing industry is witnessing a gradual shift from conventional polyethylene and rayon-based materials to more advanced alternatives like chitosan, oxidized cellulose, and fibrin sealants. Compared to traditional materials, non-conventional materials provide enhanced wound sealing and hemostatic activity. They help prevent infection and scarring while promoting faster healing. To gain competitive advantage, leading companies are focusing on R&D activities to develop novel formulations with biopolymers, hydrocolloids, and bioactive materials. Additionally, the utilization of nanotechnology to create combat dressings will also support future market trends as nanoparticles can deliver drugs at wound sites more effectively. This growing preference for innovative materials will define new market trends going forward.
List of TOP Players in Market Report are: –
◘ First Care Products
◘ TyTek Group.
◘ PerSys Medical
◘ IBC
◘ H&H Medical Corporation
◘ Bound Tree Medical
◘ Z-Medica
◘ Israeli First Aid
◘ Celeox Medical
◘ Quickkare.
Note: Major Players are sorted in no particular order.
Market Detailed Segmentation:
By Product Type
Combat Gauze
Combat Eye-shield
Combat Cravat
Combat Bandages
Needles
Nitrile Gloves
By Technology
Impregnated Polyhexamethylene Biguanide Gauze Dressings
Silver Dressings
Negative Pressure Wound Therapy
Moisture Sensors
By Distribution Channel
Retail Stores
Online Stores
Hospital Pharmacies
Furthermore, the years considered for the study are as follows:
Historical data - 2016-2021
The base year for estimation - is 2021
Estimated Year - 2023
Forecast period** - 2023 to 2030
This Combat Dressing Market Research/Analysis Report Contains Answers to your following Questions:
◈What are the current global trends in the Combat Dressing market, and will the market experience an increase or decrease in demand in the upcoming years?
◈ What is the expected demand for various product types within the Combat Dressing market, and what are the emerging Market applications and trends?
◈ What are the projections for the global Combat Dressing Market in terms of capacity, production, production value, cost, profit, market share, supply, consumption, import, and export?
◈ How will strategic developments shape the Market trajectory in the medium to long term?
◈ What factors contribute to the final price of Combat Dressing , and what are the raw materials used in its manufacturing?
◈ What is the market's growth potential, particularly with the increasing adoption of Combat Dressing in mining?
◈ What is the current and 2022 value of the global market, and who are the leading companies in this market?
◈ What recent Market trends can be leveraged to create additional revenue streams?
◈ What entry strategies, economic impact mitigation measures, and marketing channels should be considered for the Combat Dressing Market?
Summarized Extracts from TOC of Market Study
Chapter 1 Combat Dressing Introduction and Market Overview
1.1 Objectives of the Study
1.2 Overview of Combat Dressing
1.3 Scope of The Study
1.3.1 Key Market Segments
1.3.2 Players Covered
1.3.3 COVID-19’s impact on the Combat Dressing industry
1.4 Methodology of The Study
1.5 Research Data Source
Chapter 2 Executive Summary
Chapter 3 Industry Chain Analysis
Chapter 4 Market, by Type
Chapter 5 Market, by Application
Chapter 6 Market Analysis by Regions
Chapter 7 North America Market Analysis by Countries
Chapter 8 Europe Combat Dressing Market Analysis by Countries
Chapter 9 Asia Pacific Combat Dressing Market Analysis by Countries
Chapter 10 Middle East and Africa Combat Dressing Market Analysis by Countries
Chapter 11 South America Combat Dressing Market Analysis by Countries
Chapter 12 Competitive Landscape
Chapter 13 Industry Outlook
Chapter 14 Market Forecast
Chapter 15 New Project Feasibility Analysis
