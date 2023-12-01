DigiAdvance identifies the digital skills needs of SMEs to create +40 industry-informed and low-cost digitech courses
EINPresswire.com/ -- DigiAdvance’s survey will feed directly into the creation of 40+ demand-driven, flexible and tailored courses for European SME employees.
The certified courses, covering topics from AI, Cybersecurity, Blockchain to Digital Marketing, will be available in 2024.
The survey has been crafted in conjunction with the University of Aveiro’s ‘Labour Observatory team’, who are one of the 6 prestigious partners behind this European Commission co-funded project.
Enter DigiAdvance
The European Commission recently reported that the 77% of EU companies report difficulties in recruiting workers with the necessary skills. Although businesses worldwide have been swiftly adopting new technologies like blockchain, big data, and machine learning amid the global COVID pandemic, SMEs often experience limited funds, time, and resources - causing them to fall behind in the digital transition.
Enter DigiAdvance, a newcomer aiming to support SMEs and their employees in navigating the challenges of the digital era. Co-funded by the European Commission and led by Dublin City University, the project will create around 40 low-cost, certified, flexible and demand-driven courses for SMEs and their employees over the next three years.
Have your say
DigiAdvance is currently in the research phase, actively listening to the needs of European SMEs and their employees. As part of this process, a 10-minute survey has been crafted in conjunction with project partners and the University of Aveiro’s Labour Observatory Team. This survey will be instrumental in assessing the current state of digital skills in SMEs and will pave the way for DigiAdvance’s tailored training programmes.
DigiAdvance is now opening up this survey and inviting European SME managers and employees to participate. By taking part, European SME employees will share crucial insights that will directly shape and feed into the development of demand-driven training courses that not only meet but exceed expectations. Taking just 12 minutes, the survey can be completed here: DigiAdvance survey.
Coming in 2024
DigiAdvance’s first courses will be launched in 2024. They will last from 25 hours to 6 months, in duration and cover topics such as: Financial Innovation and Technology, Artificial Intelligence, Blockchain, Cybersecurity, Data Analytics & Machine Learning, and Digital Marketing & Web Development.
All courses will be certified with certificates upon completion, with there also being options to earn credits focused on industry need. They will also be flexible, offered in local languages where possible, and aligned with national and European standards and guidance for quality assurance.
Stay tuned for the launch of the courses in 2024 – and participate in the survey today to pave Europe’s digital future together!
This project has received funding from the European Union’s DIGITAL research and innovation programme under grant agreement 101100811.
