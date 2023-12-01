Magnetic Sensors Market to Reach USD 8.2 billion by 2031, Expanding at a CAGR of 4.2%- Exclusive Report by Transparency Market Research

Advances in magneto resistive sensor technologies, such as giant magnetoresistance and tunnel magnetoresistance, provide improved sensitivity and accuracy. The adoption of these technologies in various applications is expected to drive market growth.

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, Dec. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transparency Market Research Inc. - The global magnetic sensor market was estimated to have acquired US$ 5.6 billion in 2022. It is anticipated to register a 4.2% CAGR from 2023 to 2031 and by 2031, the market is likely to gain US$ 8.2 billion.

Magnetic sensors find applications in medical devices, such as magnetic resonance imaging machines and other diagnostic equipment. The increasing use of magnetic sensors in the healthcare sector is likely to contribute to market growth.

Trends towards miniaturization of electronic devices and cost reduction in sensor manufacturing processes are likely to accelerate the market growth.

Download Sample of the Report: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=289

Key Findings of Market Report

On the basis of technology, the hall effect segment is anticipated to lead the magnetic sensor market, attributed to contactless sensing, as well as cost effectiveness.

In terms of application, the automotive segment is expected to dominate the market growth, owing to the increasing adoption of ADAS, and development and testing of autonomous vehicles.

Magnetic sensors can be utilized in biometric applications for activities like fingerprint scanning. The growing adoption of biometric authentication in smartphones and other devices presents opportunities for magnetic sensor integration.

Trends For Magnetic Sensor Market





The increasing demand for smartphones, tablets, and other consumer electronics with embedded magnetic sensors for applications like navigation and gaming is expected to drive market growth.

Magnetic sensors play a crucial role in automotive applications, including position sensing, speed sensing, and detection of angular positions. The demand for magnetic sensors is anticipated to rise, with the growth of the automotive industry and the development of electric vehicles.

Magnetic sensors are widely used in industrial automation for position sensing and control applications. The demand for magnetic sensors in these applications is expected to increase, as industries continue to invest in automation and Industry 4.0 initiatives.

The growth of IoT and the need for sensors in various IoT devices are likely to drive the demand for magnetic sensors. The sensors are used in applications such as smart home devices, wearables, and industrial IoT.

Speak to our analyst in case of queries before Buying this Report: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=ASK&rep_id=289

Global Market for Magnetic Sensor: Regional Outlook

Various reasons are propelling the growth of the magnetic sensor market in different regions. The regions include,

Asia Pacific

Asia Pacific is a major hub for the automotive industry, and the growth of this sector drives the demand for magnetic sensors in applications such as automotive position sensing, speed detection, and safety systems.

The region experiences high demand for consumer electronics, and magnetic sensors are essential components in devices like smartphones, tablets, and wearables. The growth of the consumer electronics market contributes to the demand for magnetic sensors.

Asia Pacific has been a significant adopter of Internet of Things technologies. Magnetic sensors play a crucial role in IoT devices for various applications, including smart home systems, industrial IoT, and healthcare.

North America





North America is witnessing the expansion of industrial automation across various sectors. Magnetic sensors play a crucial role in industrial automation for tasks such as position sensing and control, contributing to the growth of the market.

Ongoing research and development activities in North America, particularly in technology hubs and innovation centers, contribute to advancements in sensor technologies. Magnetic sensor manufacturers involved in research and development initiatives may find opportunities for growth.

Global Magnetic Sensor Market: Key Players

The following companies are well known participants in the global magnetic sensor market:

Infineon Technologies AG

Honeywell International, Inc.

NXP Semiconductors

Alps Electric Co., Ltd.

Asahi Kasei Microdevices Corporation

Analog Devices, Inc.

TE Connectivity Corporation

Elmos Semiconductor AG

Magnetic Sensors Corporation

Allegro Microsystems, Inc.

Other Prominent Players

Few of key developments by the players in this market are:

Company name Key Development TDK Corporation In 2022, TDK Corporation broadened its range of tunnel magnetoresistance angle sensors with the introduction of the TAS4240. The TMR based angle sensor is designed for automotive and industrial applications. Infineon In 2020, Infineon unveiled the XENSIV TLE5109A16, an AMR based angle sensor. The innovation aims to meet the demand for exceptionally precise, rapid, and cost effective angle measurement, particularly in automotive and industrial applications where the highest functional safety standards are essential.

Global Magnetic Sensor Market Segmentation

Technology

Hall Effect Anisotropic Magneto Resistance (AMR) Giant Magneto Resistance (GMR) Tunnel Magneto Resistance (TMR) Others



Application

Automotive Consumer Electronics Industrial Others



Region

North America South America Europe Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa



Buy this Premium Research Report: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/checkout.php?rep_id=289<ype=S

More Trending Report by Transparency Market Research:

Pneumatic Cylinder Market : Pneumatic Cylinder Market to reach a value of nearly US$ 1,500 Mn by 2027, expanding at a CAGR of 4.4% from 2019 to 2027.

5G Chipset Market - Pneumatic Cylinder Market to reach a value of nearly US$ 1,500 Mn by 2027, expanding at a CAGR of 4.4% from 2019 to 2027.

About Transparency Market Research

Transparency Market Research, a global market research company registered at Wilmington, Delaware, United States, provides custom research and consulting services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insights for thousands of decision makers. Our experienced team of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools & techniques to gather and analyses information.

Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

Contact:

Nikhil Sawlani

Transparency Market Research Inc.

CORPORATE HEADQUARTER DOWNTOWN,

1000 N. West Street,

Suite 1200, Wilmington, Delaware 19801 USA

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Website: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com

Blog: https://tmrblog.com