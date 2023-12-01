EMU Faculty of Tourism Students Enhance Their Knowledge in Robotics, Artificial Intelligence, and Service Automation

Students enrolled in the Council of Higher Education (YÖK) approved Distance Education (Online) Master's Program in Hotel Management at the Eastern Mediterranean University (EMU) Faculty of Tourism expanded their knowledge by participating in a prestigious online seminar. As part of the Tourism 4.0 course, Prof. Dr. Stanislav Ivanov, upon invitation by Assoc. Prof. Dr. Seden Doğan, delivered a comprehensive presentation on Robotics, Artificial Intelligence, and Service Automation (RAISA), imparting crucial information to the students. Engaging in an interactive Q&A session, Prof. Dr. Ivanov directly addressed the students, offering them the opportunity to become pioneers in technology through this experience.

In her opening speech at the beginning of the class, Assoc. Prof. Dr. Seden Doğan mentioned that they had prepared an interactive platform for students to explore the future technology. Additionally, Prof. Dr. Ali Öztüren, Dean of EMU Faculty of Tourism, emphasized that artificial intelligence and robot technologies have become an integral part of our lives, highlighting that graduates proficient in these technologies will be more preferred in the business world.

Prof. Dr. Ali Öztüren expressed his gratitude to the course instructor Assoc. Prof. Dr. Seden Doğan and guest speaker Prof. Dr. Stanislav Ivanov for their contributions, conveying his satisfaction that students had this valuable experience. Prof. Dr. Ali Öztüren also stated, 'This event marks an important milestone, not only academically for the students but also providing them with the opportunity to be at the forefront of technological innovations and succeed in this field.