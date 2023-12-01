Flash News: OKX Launches 'BTCarnival' Campaign, Giving Users the Opportunity to Win BTC NFTs and BRC-20 Tokens

SINGAPORE, Dec. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OKX, a leading Web3 technology company, has issued updates for December 1, 2023.



OKX Launches 'BTCarnival' Campaign, Giving Users the Opportunity to Win BTC NFTs and BRC-20 Tokens

OKX today announced the launch of its BTCarnival campaign, giving users who complete OKX Wallet-related tasks the opportunity to win BTC NFTs and BRC-20 tokens.

The first round of BTCarnival, which began on November 30 and ends on December 7, gives users who do the following tasks the opportunity to receive BTC Machines and Ordz Games NFTs and rats (a BRC-20 meme token):

• Achieve a trading volume of ≥ 0.0002 BTC on OKX's Ordinals Market over the past 30 days

OKX Wallet's Ordinals Market is a leading platform for trading and inscribing BRC-20 and BTC NFTs

• Have a balance of ≥ 0.0002 BTC on the OKX Wallet

• Share a link to the BTCarnival campaign on social media

• Complete social media-related tasks - including following OKX Web3 and its partners - on X (formerly Twitter)

Further information on BTCarnival can be found here.



