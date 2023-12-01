“Macao-Hengqin Pavilion” Debuts at Spain’s Business Travel Fairs, Promoting the New Model of “Multi-Venue Event”

MACAU, December 1 - Macao and Hengqin joined hands to set up the “Macao-Hengqin Pavilion” at the IBTM World 2023 held in Barcelona, Spain from 28 to 30 November. This marked the first time for the model of “multi-venue event” to be jointly promoted in Europe. The pavilion aimed to showcase the MICE environment, policy and opportunities, entry facilitation measures, and support services of Macao and Hengqin to potential clients from Europe, other countries and regions. The Macao Trade and Investment Promotion Institute (IPIM), the Economic Development Bureau of Guangdong-Macao In-Depth Co-operation Zone in Hengqin, and 11 Macao companies participated in this event, attracting MICE organisers to hold MICE events in Macao and Hengqin.

Promotion Seminar + Business Matchmaking introduced the “expansion” of opportunities for Macao and Hengqin in Europe

The IPIM, the Economic Development Bureau of Guangdong-Macao In-Depth Co-operation Zone, and 11 Macao companies, including local hotels, MICE service providers and integrated resort enterprises, participated in the convention and conducted over 300 business matching sessions with overseas buyers. Concurrently, six “Macao-Hengqin Promotion Seminars” were also organised, attracting more than 90 professional buyers.

During the promotion seminars, , IPIM’s Executive Director Agostinho Vong stated that it was the first time that Macao and Hengqin had established a pavilion in Europe, showcasing the new model of “multi-venue event” with a new logo, image and vision. The objective is that both MICE organisers and participants can fully utilise the advantages of Macao and Hengqin.

According to Deputy Director of the Economic Development Bureau of the Guangdong-Macao In-Depth Co-operation Zone in Hengqin Huang Zhongjian, Macao-Hengqin synergy and the increasingly developed “multi-venue event” model are enhancing the interconnection and sharing of MICE resources of the two places. In the future, Macao and Hengqin will jointly participate in more international and regional major events, bid for and hosting international and regional MICE projects.

IPIM hopes that this event will increase awareness of the advantages of the MICE in Macao and Hengqin among clients from Europe, other countries and regions. The goal is to attract more MICE events to be held locally, and concurrently to promote the business environment of Macao and Hengqin, opening up new opportunities for collaboration and development.

Macao’s sophisticated MICE hardware and software facilities + Hengqin’s venue brought a new scene, while dual advantages brought in MICE establishments

MICE organisers from Brazil pointed out that through this event, they gained a deeper understanding of the Guangdong-Macao In-Depth Co-operation Zone in Hengqin. They believe that Macao’s rich MICE experience, sophisticated MICE hardware and software facilities, and the city’s role as a China-PSC co-operation platform are attractive to traders from PSCs. The novelty brought by Hengqin’s venue also makes both places appealing for MICE establishments. Participating Macao companies mentioned that they had received numerous enquiries about Macao and Hengqin’s MICE resources, showing that the business matching efforts were effective. They plan to continue attracting potential clients to hold MICE events in Macao in the future.

During the event, representatives of IPIM, International Congress and Convention Association and Global Association of the Exhibition Industry (UFI) had a meeting on introducing more MICE-related professional and certified training programmes, facilitating the Macao MICE sector’s participation in international organisations as a member to gain the latest market information.

“IBTM World” is one of the most important global conferences and MICE exchanges of the business travel trade. It attracts participation from MICE government departments, international business associations, professional MICE organisers, destination management organisations and hoteliers from around the world. The convention features various industry conferences and destination promotions.