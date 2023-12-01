Allocating 107,000 tonnes of sugar to 8 importing enterprises

VIETNAM, December 1 - HÀ NỘI One-hundred and seven thousand tonnes of sugar was assigned to eight traders at the 2023 sugar import tariff quota allocation session by auction method in Hà Nội on Tuesday.

After an auction was conducted transparently and publicly, Trần Thanh Hải, Deputy Director of the Import-Export Department under the Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT), said that the eight traders with valid records include Việt Nam Sugar Joint Stock Company; Lam Sơn Sugar Cane Joint Stock Corporation; Sơn La Sugar Joint Stock Company; Thành Thành Công – Biên Hòa Joint Stock Company; Biên Hòa Consumer Joint Stock Company; Biên Hòa - Ninh Hòa Sugar One Member Company Limited; Mondelez Kinh Đô Việt Nam Joint Stock Company; North Kinh Đô One Member Company Limited.

The 2023 council for sugar import tariff quota allocation announced that Việt Nam Sugar Joint Stock Company was allocated 20,000 tonnes; Thành Thành Công – Biên Hòa Joint Stock Company was assigned 20,000 tonnes; Biên Hòa Consumer Joint Stock Company was assigned 20,000 tonnes; Biên Hòa - Ninh Hòa Sugar One Member Company Limited is assigned 20,000 tonnes; Lam Sơn Sugar Cane Joint Stock Corporation was assigned 20,000 tonnes; Sơn La Sugar Joint Stock Company 5,000 tonnes; Mondelez Kinh Đô Việt Nam Joint Stock Company was assigned 1,000 tonnes and North Kinh Đô One Member Company Limited was assigned 1,000 tonnes.

After the allocation session, the sugar import tariff quota allocation council will report the results to the MoIT to approve the results, then issue a document allowing businesses to import the auctioned amount of sugar with preferential tax rates.

With this auction, domestic sugar enterprises are expected to continue producing effectively and stably, contributing to the development of the agricultural industry and stabilising the lives of sugarcane farmers. VNS