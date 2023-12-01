We won't stop defending the right to strike.

But instead of getting on with fixing the mess they created, the government is focussed on attacking the right to strike.

Their new minimum services level legislation will mean that when workers lawfully vote to strike, they could be forced to attend work – and sacked if they don’t comply.

One in five workers in Britain – 5.5 million people – are at risk of losing their right to strike as a result of the Strikes Act.

These laws are unworkable, undemocratic and almost certainly in breach of international law. It will poison industrial relations and drag out disputes. And it will do nothing to fix the mess this government has created in our schools, hospitals and other vital public services.

The UK already has some of the most restrictive trade union laws in Europe. Now the Tories want to make it even harder for people to win fair pay and conditions.

This is why, next Saturday, 9th December, we are hosting our special Congress.

This once in a generation gathering will bring our unions together to discuss the next stage of our campaigning work against this Conservative Government’s anti-strike laws. And we will use the Congress to be very clear that we will defend the right to strike and every worker who exercises the right to strike.

We will keep fighting this spiteful legislation. And our message is clear - we won’t stop until it is repealed.