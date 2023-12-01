ADF hand over band equipment to RSIPF police band

Australian Defence Force (ADF) handed over band equipment to the Royal Solomon Island Police Force band today at Rove police headquarters on 30 November 2023.

Australia’s Defence Advisor to Solomon Islands, Lieutenant Colonel Justin Bywater has handed over the brass band musical equipment to RSIPF Commissioner Mr. Mostyn Mangau in the presence of RSIPF band and ADF officers.

Commissioner Mangau said, “I on behalf of the ranks and file of the RSIPF and people of Solomon Island want to thank you for the great support the ADF has been supporting the RSIPF with. Today you have handed over this new equipment to the RSIPF band.”

Mr. Mangau said, “These equipment will help RSIPF police band on their engagements in the community as stipulated in the RSIPF strategic direction to engage with the community.

“Please RSIPF police band officers look after these equipment’s. These equipment are very expensive and with the good heart of the government and people of Australia through ADF we received these brass band musical equipment,” said Commissioner Mangau.

After the handing over ceremony, a live band performance has been conducted by the RSIPF and ADF on their playlist as part of the preparation official closing ceremony of the 17th Sol2023 Pacific Games this coming Saturday.

RSIPF Commissioner Mr. Mostyn Mangau thank the ADF during the handing over ceremony

RSIPF Commissioner and ADF chat with the RSIPF police band officers

Australia’s Defence Advisor to Solomon Islands, Lieutenant Colonel Justin Bywater at the handing over ceremony

ADF officers prepare musical equipment before the handing over program

ADF and RSIPF police band perform few songs after the handing over ceremony

RSIPF Press