Gov. Inslee appoints Kathryn I. Burke to the Okanogan County Superior Court

WASHINGTON, November 30 - Today Gov. Jay Inslee announced the appointment of Kathryn I. Burke to the Okanogan County Superior Court. She will replace Judge Henry A. Rawson, who will retire from the bench December 31, 2023.

Currently, Burke serves as the elected prosecuting attorney for Ferry County, a position she has held since 2015. In this role, Burke also acts as civil counsel to other elected officials, providing advice and representation on civil legal issues that impact the county. During her career, she has served the public as both a criminal prosecuting attorney as well as a criminal defense attorney. She has been recognized for her outstanding service to victims of crime, and was a founding member of the Ferry County Therapeutic Court. In addition, Burke has experience handling juvenile and family law matters, including dependencies, at-risk youth, paternity, and child support issues.

Burke was born and raised in Okanogan County, and began her legal career there serving as a public defender. As a current member of the Washington State Bar Association’s Small Town and Rural Practice Committee, she works collaboratively with others to strengthen and support the practice of law in Washington’s rural communities.

“Kathryn Burke is well prepared to return home and serve the Okanogan community in this role,” said Inslee. “I’m pleased that she will bring her work ethic, compassion and skills to the Okanogan County Superior Court bench.”

Burke earned her bachelor’s degree from the University of Washington. She earned her law degree from Seattle University School of Law.

Photo of Kathryn I. Burke.