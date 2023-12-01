FIRST CHOICE PRODUCTS INC. ANNOUNCES REVOCATION OF CEASE TRADE ORDERS
TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, November 30, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Toronto, Ontario, November 30, 2023 – First Choice Products Inc. (the "Company") is pleased to announce that effective today (the “Effective Date”), the Ontario Securities Commission (the “OSC”), British Columbia Securities Commission, and Alberta Securities Commission (together, the “Securities Regulators”) have all issued an order on November 29, 2023 (the “Orders”) granting a full revocation of the failure-to-file cease trade orders (the “CTOs"), originally issued in respect of the securities of the Company on, respectively, February 4, 2013, February 22, 2013, and May 15, 2013. The CTOs were previously issued by the Securities Regulators for the Company’s failure to file certain financial disclosure documents and forms in compliance with National Instrument – 51-102 Continuous Disclosure Obligations.
Since the issuance of the CTOs, the Company has filed (i) its audited annual financial statements, annual management's discussion and analysis, and related certifications for the years ended September 30, 2022 and September 30, 2021; (ii) Form 52-110F2 - Disclosure by Venture Issuers; (iii) Form 58-101F2 - Corporate Governance Disclosure (Venture Issuers); (iv) interim financial statements, and management's discussion and analysis for the interim periods ended December 31, 2022, March 31, 2023, and June 30, 2023; (v) Form 51-102F6V - Statement of Executive Compensation – Venture Issuers (collectively, the “Continuous Disclosure Documents”); and (vi) on November 21, 2023, amended and restated Management Discussion and Analysis for the years ended September 30, 2022 and September 30, 2021, which were amended to correct for various errors and disclosure deficiency, including the identities and titles with respect to related parties under the heading “Related Party Transactions” and additional disclosure with respect to the Company’s working capital and comments on the Company as a “going concern” under the heading “Liquidity and Capital Resources.
The Continuous Disclosure Documents are available for review online under the Company’s profile on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca). Following the filing of the Continuous Disclosure Documents, the Company is up-to-date with its continuous disclosure obligations.
Undertakings
As a condition of revoking the Ontario cease trade order, the OSC requested that the Company undertake not to complete certain restructuring transactions, significant acquisitions or reverse takeovers involving a business not located in Canada unless the Company, among other things, first receives a receipt for a final prospectus in respect of such business. The Company has given such an undertaking.
The Company has also provided an undertaking to the OSC to hold an annual meeting of shareholders within three months after the Effective Date.
The Company will file a Material Change Report on SEDAR+.
ABOUT FIRST CHOICE PRODUCTS INC.
The Company has ceased to carry on an active business and is presently engaged in identifying and evaluating suitable assets or businesses to acquire or merge with, with a view to maximizing value for shareholders.
For additional information on the Company, please contact:
Gregory M. Prekupec
Chief Executive Officer, Chief Financial Officer, and Director
T: 416 504-5805
E: gprekupec@dipchand.com
CAUTIONARY STATEMENTS
This press release contains “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Certain statements contained in this press release constitute forward-looking information. These statements relate to future events or future performance. The use of any of the words “could”, “intend”, “expect”, “believe”, “will”, “projected”, “estimated” and similar expressions and statements relating to matters that are not historical facts are intended to identify forward-looking information and are based on the Company's current belief or assumptions as to the outcome and timing of such future events. The forward-looking information contained in this release is made as of the date hereof and the Company is not obligated to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws. Because of the risks, uncertainties and assumptions contained herein, investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The foregoing statements expressly qualify any forward-looking information contained herein. The forward-looking information and forward-looking statements contained herein include, but are not limited to, statements regarding: the development and performance of the Company’s business and future activities following the date hereof, the general state of the economy will not materially worsen and the Company is able to sustain its level of sales and earning margins. the Company considers these assumptions to be reasonable in the circumstances. However, there can be no assurance that any one or more of the operational or financial targets as set out herein will be achieved.
Inherent in the forward-looking statements are known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results, performance or achievements, or industry results, to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements, including but not limited to, risks associated with the failure of the Company to successfully raise capital, or the deterioration in the financial market conditions that prevent the Company from raising the required funds in a timely manner and the Company’s inability to develop and implement a business plan in general and for any reason whatsoever.
Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list is not exhaustive. Readers are further cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, as there can be no assurance that the plans, intentions or expectations upon which they are placed will occur. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement and reflect the Company's expectations as of the date hereof and are subject to change thereafter. The forward-looking statements contained herein are current as of the date of this press release. Except as required by law, the Company does not have any obligation to advise any person if it becomes aware of any inaccuracy in or omission from any forward-looking statement, nor does it intend, or assume any obligation, to update or revise these forward-looking statements to reflect new events or circumstances. Any and all forward-looking statements included in this press release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement, and except as otherwise indicated, are made as of the date of this press release.
First Choice Products Inc.
