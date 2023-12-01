Public hearing for proposed adoption of Hawaii Administrative Rule 19-152

Main, News Posted on Nov 30, 2023 in Highways News

HONOLULU – The Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation (HDOT) notifies the public of a hearing scheduled on Wednesday, Feb. 7, 2024, at 9 a.m., for proposed adoption of Hawaii Administrative Rules (HAR) 19-152, “State Highway Enforcement Program.”

The public hearing will be at 601 Kamokila Boulevard, Design Conference Room 609 in Kapolei. Virtual attendance via Microsoft Teams is available through this link.

The current version of HAR 19-152, proposed adoption, and public hearing information is available on the HDOT website at https://hidot.hawaii.gov/highways/home/doing-business/hawaii-administrative-rules/.

Written comments will be accepted through Sunday, Feb. 4, 2024, at the following address: Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation Highways Traffic Branch, 601 Kamokila Boulevard, Room 602, Kapolei, Hawaiʻi 96707. Testimony may be submitted by email to [email protected].

To request an auxiliary aid, language interpretation, or special services (e.g. sign language interpreter, materials in alternate format), please contact Laura Manuel at [email protected] as soon as possible. Please submit requests in a timely manner to allow an adequate period to fulfill the requests. Text telephone (TTY) users may use the telecommunication relay service (TRS) to contact HDOT.

