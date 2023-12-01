EarlyBirds Helps Organizations Tackle Workforce Shortage with Innovative Skill Identification Program

Forde, Nov. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Australian open innovation ecosystem EarlyBirds is helping businesses and public organizations find and hire the right people to address the workforce shortage problem that is plaguing various industries right now. For more information about EarlyBirds, visit earlybirds.io.

Workforce shortage has become a pressing challenge faced by organizations across diverse industries. The global labor market is witnessing demographic shifts, technological advancements, and changing workforce preferences, all contributing to this critical issue. Labeled in the media as “The Great Resignation,” companies are scrambling to keep the high performers they have while attracting the best new talent to power future growth.

Jeff Penrose, one of the co-founders of EarlyBirds, says, “One of the primary drivers is the aging workforce, as baby boomers retire in large numbers, creating a significant skills and knowledge gap. Simultaneously, the emergence of new technologies demands a highly skilled workforce, leading to a shortage of specialized talent. Moreover, there is a mismatch between the skills possessed by job seekers and those required by employers, exacerbating the problem.”

While businesses are struggling to onboard new employees, those currently holding gainful employment also convey their dissatisfaction with the state of things. According to the management and HR-focused blog Applauz, only 21% of employees feel like they are engaged at work while 44% say they experienced a lot of stress the previous day. More than 60% of employees also cite toxic corporate cultures as the main reason for quitting.

Jeff continues, “The workforce shortage impacts business operations, hindering productivity, innovation, and expansion plans. Employers must now adopt proactive measures such as upskilling and reskilling programs, diversifying recruitment channels, and enhancing employee benefits to remain competitive. Collaboration between governments, educational institutions, and private sectors is crucial to addressing this challenge and fostering a skilled and adaptable workforce for sustained organizational success. Individuals, startups, and researchers working on avenues to facilitate this collaboration are urged to sign up to the EarlyBirds platform as Innovators at https://earlybirds.io/en/innovator.”

EarlyBirds provides organizations with innovative solutions to identify and leverage skills and overcome workforce shortage challenges. Using advanced technology platforms, data analytics, and AI-driven solutions, the open innovation ecosystem taps into new talent pools, including remote workers, gig economy participants, and individuals with transferable skills. The result is an increase in positive outcomes such as increased productivity, improved operational efficiency, and enhanced competitiveness that helps businesses weather the worst of the storm when it comes to retaining talent.

To achieve its goals, EarlyBirds facilitates collaborations between subject matter experts, industry leaders, and academic institutions to develop and refine its skill identification program. The program is overseen by veterans in the industry with a high level of credibility and expertise that benefits everyone involved in it. The approach taken to provide organizations with actionable recommendations for addressing the workforce shortage is entirely data-driven, leveraging cutting-edge technologies, such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, and predictive analytics.

EarlyBirds’ other co-founder Kris Poria invites organizations to explore its skill identification program by saying, “The skill identification program offers potential solutions for you to find and retain the best in the current talent pool. By looking at available applicants holistically and by doing a deep dive into the necessary skill sets, we highlight those with the technical and managerial expertise to take your organization to the next level. Our intensive data-driven approach also ensures the picks live up to the expectations of your organization and the target role.”

EarlyBirds is a leading innovation ecosystem connecting innovators, early adopters, and subject matter experts. With a vast data pool of global innovations and a commitment to driving impactful change, EarlyBirds helps organizations embrace innovation, solve complex challenges, and seize new opportunities. Through tailored programs, strategic partnerships, and expert guidance, EarlyBirds empowers organizations to thrive in the fast-paced world of business.

Early Adopters can sign up for the Explorer Program which is designed for businesses who need innovation as a service to supplement existing innovation programs, or to conduct innovation projects as required. EarlyBirds’ Challenger Program is designed to solve one business or technical challenge at a time and search for relevant innovators that meet the technical, commercial, and business risk requirements.

To leverage EarlyBirds’ skill identification program, readers are urged to sign up for the platform as Early Adopters by visiting https://earlybirds.io/en/early_adopter.

