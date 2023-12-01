Mike Raines, CEO of Special Risk Term, Recognized for Expertise in High-Risk Life Insurance

Special Risk Term, a trailblazer in the high-risk life insurance sector, proudly announces the national recognition of its CEO, Mike Raines.

Atlanta, Nov. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --





With over three decades of dedication to the industry, Raines has become a key figure in providing life insurance solutions to high-risk individuals. His recent features in USA Today, Fox Interviewer, and CEO Weekly underscore his expertise and commitment to this challenging and vital area of life insurance.

About Mike Raines and Special Risk Term: A Journey of Commitment and Expertise

Mike Raines , with his pioneering vision, founded Special Risk Term to address the underserved market of high-risk life insurance. Starting his career in 1986, Raines has consistently focused on offering life insurance solutions to those with pre-existing medical conditions or engaging in high-risk activities. His approach combines a deep understanding of underwriting processes, medical intricacies, and a relentless drive to provide coverage where others cannot.

USA Today: Demystifying High-Risk Life Insurance

In a feature on USA Today , Raines highlighted the complexities of high-risk life insurance. He emphasized the importance of understanding the underwriting process and medical details to provide comprehensive coverage. His expertise in navigating these challenges was praised, showcasing his commitment to making life insurance accessible to high-risk individuals.

Fox Interviewer: Exploring the Depths of High-Risk Insurance with Mike Raines

Fox Interviewer's article presented an in-depth Q&A session with Raines, offering a closer look into his journey and the world of high-risk life insurance. It highlighted his insights into the unique challenges and solutions in this specialized area, reinforcing his position as a leader in the field.

CEO Weekly: A Pioneering Force in High-Risk Life Insurance

CEO Weekly spotlighted Raines as a pioneering figure in the high-risk life insurance industry. The feature focused on his innovative methods and unwavering dedication to serving a market often overlooked by traditional insurance providers. His efforts in creating accessible insurance solutions for high-risk individuals were emphasized, illustrating his significant impact on the industry.

Mike Raines: Revolutionizing High-Risk Life Insurance

Mike Raines' national recognition underscores his exceptional dedication and unparalleled expertise in the high-risk life insurance sector. His journey with Special Risk Term has not only reshaped the industry but has also opened doors to comprehensive coverage for individuals facing unique challenges. As a true trailblazer in this field, Raines has set new standards and improved accessibility, ensuring that those often neglected by traditional providers can access the protection they need. His impact extends far beyond the pages of USA Today, Fox Interviewer, and CEO Weekly – it resonates in the lives he has transformed and the security he has provided. With Mike Raines and Special Risk Term leading the way, the future of high-risk life insurance holds promise and opportunity for all.





Contact Information:

Special Risk Term

Mike Raines

Mike@SpecialRiskTerm.com